Sandhills Global Market Data Shows that Sharply Declining Used Truck Inventory Positions Heavy-Duty Truck Market for Price Recovery

Chart Takeaways Emerging from July, the truck market was poised for recovery . The accompanying charts illustrate how quickly inventory levels have dropped in recent months for used heavy-duty sleeper trucks and day cabs. Based on these metrics, Sandhills would expect used truck pricing to continue to increase. Trends to note include:

U.S. Class 8 Used Sleeper Truck Market: After supply peaked in Q2 2020 with 38,154 listings, used sleeper truck inventory has dropped by more than 7,000 with used inventory down to 25,095.

U.S. Class 8 Used Day Cab Truck Market: Used heavy-duty day cab inventory has dropped by nearly 4,000 listings—from 19,362 listings early in Q2 2020 to 14,758 in August.

The heavy-duty truck market is just one of many industries that Sandhills continuously monitors. The used inventory on TruckPaper.com, MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, AuctionTime.com, and Sandhills' other industry-leading websites and trade publications provide an enormous share of the data that Sandhills tracks for its analysis and reporting. This data is reflected in Sandhills' Used Price Index—with easy to reference charts like you see here.

