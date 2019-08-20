Sandhills Global to Host Dealer Forum August 29th in Evansville, Indiana

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhills Global, the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, will host a dealer forum on Thursday, August 29th in Evansville, Indiana. The forum will give dealers, auctioneers, and other equipment sellers the opportunity to learn about user-friendly technology that helps them to make more deals and move equipment more efficiently and profitably. Attendees can also visit nearby Victoria National Golf Club, which will be hosting the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, presented by United Leasing & Finance, where 25 PGA TOUR cards are awarded to tour finalists.

In the morning, forum attendees will have the chance to participate in one-on-one consultations focused on individual strategies and initiatives for long-term growth. One-on-one consultations give attendees an easy, fast way to go in-depth on technology and receive advice from industry experts. For instance, attendees can meet with experts from FR8Star (a marketplace where shippers can connect with expert, bonded brokers and insured carriers to find the most competitive shipping rate without making a single phone call) or consult Sandhills specialists about sales processes for retail, wholesale, and auction.

Attendees can also attend seminars throughout the day. The agenda includes a seminar on FleetEvaluator, a tool that uses real-time market data (including health-of-the-market indicators and other real-time insights) to generate instant valuations, as well as a session that examines ways for dealers to maximize their return on investment throughout the entire equipment lifecycle. In the afternoon seminars, attendees have the opportunity to learn about CurrencyFinance and CurrencyPay payment solutions that allow your business to finance and process payments large and small, as well as to discover the benefits of a premium website featuring e-commerce tools powered by Sandhills.

For more information or to register to attend the upcoming forum, contact Sandhills directly.

