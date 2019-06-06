Sandhills Global to Host Dealer Forum on June 27th in Ontario, Canada

LINCOLN, Neb., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhills Global will host a dealer forum event in Kitchener, Ontario, on June 27th for equipment dealers, brokers, rental and leasing companies, auctioneers, and other industry professionals in the construction, agriculture, commercial trucking, and aviation industries. Forum presentations will focus on key market trends, challenges, and opportunities, as well as best practices for valuating equipment, streamlining services, advertising, and remarketing assets within these industries.

Sandhills Global is the Nebraska-based tech company behind such brands as Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday, TractorHouse, Truck Paper, RentalYard, AuctionTime.com, MarketBook, and many others. Since its founding four decades ago, Sandhills Global has hosted dealer forums in locations across North America, including numerous forums throughout Canada.

The Kitchener, Ontario, forum will include seminars and roundtable discussions aimed at helping participants leverage technology to achieve greater operational efficiency, strengthen customer engagement, and maximize profitability. Attendees can also participate in one-on-one consultations focused on building premium websites, understanding search engine optimization (SEO) and search engine marketing (SEM) in action, using integrated financial and payment solutions to benefit customers and drive sales, increasing customer engagement with in-store kiosks, using the Fast Track Parts Network, and more.

"Whether you're an equipment dealer, auctioneer, broker, parts dealer, or a professional in the rental and leasing industry, the upcoming forum will provide you with business insights you can put into action right away," says Sandhills' Chief Administration Officer Nancy Paasch. "Our forums are successful because they not only highlight the latest industry trends, they also educate attendees about specific tools that capitalize on those trends for optimal results."

For more information or to register to attend the upcoming forum, contact Sandhills directly.

About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the trucking, agriculture, construction, heavy equipment, aviation, and technology industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

Contact Sandhills

www.Sandhills.com

human-resources@Sandhills.com

(402) 479-2181

SOURCE Sandhills Global