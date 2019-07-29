Sandhills Global To Host Major Industry Forum in Lincoln, Nebraska

The 2019 Global Forum kicks off Tuesday with the option for participants to play in a scramble-style golf tournament or attend a tour of Memorial Stadium (home of the Nebraska Cornhusker football team) and the Museum of Speed, dedicated to preserving automotive and racing history. On Wednesday, attendees can visit educational workshops designed to help dealers tackle modern business challenges and increase efficiency. Sandhills reps will work with attendees one-on-one and in the workshops to demonstrate how to leverage cutting-edge, industry-specific tools to grow their businesses.

Roundtable discussions will be held throughout the day on Wednesday with individual sessions for the construction, agriculture, and truck industries among the center stage options. "The industry-specific roundtable discussions have proven to be an exceptional venue for sharing strategies, setting up collaborations, and networking with other industry leaders," explains Sandhills' Chief Administration Officer Nancy Paasch. "When combined with insights from the open workshops, attendees are sure to come away with valuable ways to increase market reach and efficiency."

As with previous Global Forum events, participants can also attend keynotes from featured speakers who are experts in their fields. Walter Bond, who has been recognized as one of the world's preeminent experts on sales, motivation, and leadership, will kick off the event, while intellectual property expert Roberta L. Christensen will discuss how to navigate state sales taxes. In the afternoon, Rob Wertheimer, Melius Research, will provide a thorough industry market update. The Global Forum will conclude on the evening of August 7th with a reception at Sandhills' Global headquarters.

