Sandhills Global to Host Remembering Our Fallen Exhibit in Lincoln, October 22nd-24th

The exhibit will also feature tribute towers dedicated to service members who died in attacks or from training accidents in the United States or on overseas bases, as well as to those who took their own lives once returning from war due to post-traumatic stress.

"The Remembering Our Fallen exhibit is a solemn and important reminder of the sacrifices made by members of the United States Armed Forces," says Nancy Paasch, Sandhills' Chief Administration Officer. "Sandhills is proud to serve as a national sponsor for the tour, and we are honored to host this exhibit that keeps the memories of our fallen heroes alive."

Patriotic Productions, the Omaha, Nebraska-based nonprofit organization conducting the tour, still hopes to represent every American who has died during the War on Terror, and is requesting that Gold Star families visit the organization's website at www.RememberingOurFallen.org to "provide basic information and two photos for their Fallen loved one."

