Sandhills Global to Host Remembering Our Fallen Exhibit in Lincoln, October 22nd-24th
Oct 15, 2019, 13:01 ET
LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhills Global will host the Remembering Our Fallen exhibit at Sandhills' Lincoln, Nebraska, campus from October 22nd through October 24th. The display is open to the public, and consists of 32 tribute towers featuring photos of more than 5,000 men and women who died serving our country in Afghanistan and Iraq since September 11th, 2001. Sandhills Global is the 68th stop on a tour that began in late 2017 at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., and has continued across 29 states.
The exhibit will also feature tribute towers dedicated to service members who died in attacks or from training accidents in the United States or on overseas bases, as well as to those who took their own lives once returning from war due to post-traumatic stress.
"The Remembering Our Fallen exhibit is a solemn and important reminder of the sacrifices made by members of the United States Armed Forces," says Nancy Paasch, Sandhills' Chief Administration Officer. "Sandhills is proud to serve as a national sponsor for the tour, and we are honored to host this exhibit that keeps the memories of our fallen heroes alive."
Patriotic Productions, the Omaha, Nebraska-based nonprofit organization conducting the tour, still hopes to represent every American who has died during the War on Terror, and is requesting that Gold Star families visit the organization's website at www.RememberingOurFallen.org to "provide basic information and two photos for their Fallen loved one."
About Sandhills Global
Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the trucking, agriculture, construction, heavy equipment, aviation, and technology industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.
