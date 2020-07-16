Sandhills Global’s Used Price Index Details Depreciation Curve of Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment & Trucks

The used inventory on MachineryTrader.com , TruckPaper.com , TractorHouse.com , AuctionTime.com , and Sandhills' other industry-leading websites and trade publications provide an enormous share of the data that Sandhills tracks for its analysis and reporting. This data is reflected in Sandhills' Used Price Index.

Chart Takeaways

The accompanying charts display the depreciation curves of heavy-duty trucks (top) and construction equipment (bottom) for model years 2005 to 2007 and 2012 to 2014—both ranges notable for having higher production counts.

Tracking data back to 2018 and 2019, used heavy-duty trucks retained their value—and even appreciated—due to the market's supply-and-demand forces. Model years 2012 to 2014 hovered around the -5% year-over-year value range, while model years 2005 to 2007 increased approximately 10% YOY.

Trucks in the model years 2012 to 2014 have a drastically larger YOY value change compared to older ranges—with a sizable drop (-28.83%) vs. almost zero YOY value change (-0.19%) for model years 2005 to 2007.

In the heavy-duty construction market, equipment values are currently falling faster for model years 2012 to 2014 compared to previous years (-13.84% vs. -5% to -10% range).

About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the construction, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, commercial trucking, and aviation industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About Sandhills Used Price Index

Sandhills Used Price Index is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, and commercial trucking industries represented by Sandhills' marketplaces. Powered by FleetEvaluator, Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool, the Used Price Index provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

