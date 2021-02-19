Sandhills Market Data Finds Late Model Machines Driving Higher Asking Values

Across all three markets, the Sandhills Used Price Asking Index shows that machines in the 0- to 5-year age group are driving the upward trend in asking value. Sellers can use information in Sandhills market data reports, such as the Used Price Asking Index, to establish their equipment values with an eye to shifting market conditions.

Chart Takeaways

The across-the-board YOY gains in the Sandhills Used Price Asking Index are highlighted by a 2.3% YOY increase in the sleeper truck market, marking the first monthly YOY increase since June of 2019. Sandhills market reports feature detailed analysis of each market and break down the most notable changes with easy-to-reference charts such as those included here.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Trucks

Within the 0- to 5-year age group in sleeper trucks, asking values are up 9.5% YOY, and day cab trucks in the same age range experienced a similar YOY asking value increase—up 6.7%.

U.S. Used Low Horsepower Dozers

Sandhills Used Price Asking Index data, seen in the accompanying chart, shows that low horsepower dozers in the 0- to 5-year age group have been trending upward since Q3 2020, and asking values in this category are up nearly 4% YOY.

Sandhills Used Price Asking Index for construction equipment was up 5.6% YOY.

U.S. Used Tractors

Tractors within the 0- to 5-year age group were a primary driver of the asking value increases in the agriculture market. Asking values for tractors in this age group rated with a horsepower between 100 and 174 were up 4.8%, while tractors in the 175- to 299-horsepower range were up 6.6% YOY.

Overall, Sandhills Used Price Asking Index for used equipment in the agriculture market was up 5.6% YOY.

Obtain the Full Report

About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the construction, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, commercial trucking, and aviation industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About the Sandhills Used Price Index

The Sandhills Used Price Index is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, and commercial trucking industries represented by Sandhills Global marketplaces. Powered by FleetEvaluator, Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool, the Used Price Index provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

