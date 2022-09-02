Sandino López's new book "El Único Pasajero" is a gripping novel that tackles injustice inflicted upon two innocent teenagers.

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Recent release "El Único Pasajero" from Page Publishing author Sandino López is a powerful story that will leave the reader both riled up and enlightened.

Sandino López

Sandino López, a native of Dominican Republic, a cancer survivor, a father of four, has completed his new book "El Único Pasajero": an engaging read based on a true crime story. This is a heavy and dark read where young innocent souls have been stripped of their basic human rights. It focuses not just on the perpetrators but also to the families who will forever carry the pain in their hearts.

López shares, "Novel based on a true event; in which an impressive story is described, making an effort to relate a barbaric crime, where two innocent boys in love are involved.

If the reader is affected by injustice or suffers the embarrassment of others, do not read it and if crying moves you, do not read it, because there will be no way to read this one and that sadness does not overwhelm you.

Any time in prison is always too much, and divine justice had to intervene to take a spectacular turn and give the boys the peace they deserved."

Published by Page Publishing, Sandino López's emotionally-charged tale reads like a thrilling page-turner. It contains events that will frustrate and infuriate readers. Readers discretion is advised.

It's a stirring volume that shows the dark side of mankind.

Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase "El Único Pasajero" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

