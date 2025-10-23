Sandiola Celebrates Three-Year Anniversary and $10 Million in Reimbursement Recaptured for Independent Community Hospitals

ENCINITAS, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandiola proudly marks two major milestones: three years in business and $10 million in reimbursement recaptured for independent, community hospitals across the country. By partnering closely with Clinical Documentation Integrity (CDI) and Coding teams, Sandiola ensures accurate patient acuity capture and full reimbursement for the care hospitals provide.

"Our team and customers have collaborated to ensure accurate acuity capture and associated full reimbursement for the care delivered at their facilities," said Vinnie Whibbs, CEO of Sandiola. "Every patient in every community deserves high-quality, compassionate care. Capturing every rightfully earned dollar is essential to ensuring independent, community hospitals can provide care to their communities. It's a pleasure to serve our clients and the communities they care for."

Sandiola's approach combines expert CDI services with proprietary chart prioritization workflow technology, enabling hospitals to improve financial performance and acuity-adjusted outcomes. Operating on a contingency basis, Sandiola guarantees no cost unless additional reimbursement is secured—making its model both results-driven and risk-free.

With rapid 30-day implementation, real-time training, and seamless integration, Sandiola tailors its services to meet the unique needs of each hospital. The company's commitment to collaborative success and outstanding customer service has made it a trusted partner for hospitals navigating staffing challenges and reimbursement complexities.

About Sandiola

Sandiola specializes in improving financial performance and quality outcomes for independent community hospitals by addressing CDI staffing gaps and documentation challenges. Its solutions help ensure accurate acuity capture and full reimbursement for care delivered. Learn more at sandiola.com or connect on LinkedIn.

