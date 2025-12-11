Sandler Partners Welcomes Eric Dagg as Channel Director - Pacific Northwest

Eric brings over 15 years of Channel experience, including leadership and technical roles at organizations such as GTT, Windstream Enterprise, and Broadvoice, showcasing a proven ability to help Partners find the right solutions for their customers. Known for his relationship-driven approach, Eric will empower Partners, MSPs, and VARs across the PNW with enablement, strategic alignment, and hands-on sales support across a broad range of technologies, including Connectivity, Cloud networking, Cybersecurity, Managed Services, and SD-WAN/SASE.

"Eric brings a fantastic combination of technical expertise, channel experience, and genuine Partner advocacy," states Ryan Yakos, Senior Vice President, Channel – Midwest. "He's developed a remarkable ability to help Partners simplify complex solutions and build strategies that translate into meaningful growth. We're very excited to have him on the team as an asset for our PNW Partners!"

"I've always believed that success centers on understanding the needs of Partners and their customers," says Eric. "Sandler Partners really leans into that philosophy, and I'm thrilled to join the team to support the Pacific Northwest community! Really excited to get to work with our Partners, helping them close more business with confidence and make a difference for their clients."

About Sandler Partners and Their Community Approach

Sandler Partners helps empower their network of leading independent Sales Partners to bring organizations around the world a comprehensive range of technology solutions, including Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Connectivity, Cloud, Colocation, Mobility, Internet of Things, and Continuity. Their community focus helps support Partners to identify solutions swiftly and unbiasedly from a diverse Provider portfolio of 250+ suppliers. Partner sales agents, VARs, and MSPs gain access to a robust support network, Sales Engineering expertise, marketing resources, and powerful sales tools like SCOUT, Solutions Finder, Scout for Solutions, and the Marketing Center within the Sandler Portal. This helps give their Partners what they need to do what they do best – deliver quality, value, performance, features, unparalleled expertise, and service to their clients. Members of the Sandler Partner community can rely on the industry's strongest negotiated agreements and a team dedicated to ensuring all their commissions are found, tracked, and paid.

