Sandow Media Unveils NewBeauty en Español, Merging Tradition with Innovation

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandow Media Corporation, the parent company of NewBeauty and NewBeauty.com, is thrilled to announce the launch of NewBeauty en Español, a groundbreaking new digital platform dedicated to empowering the LatinX community with beauty insights that honor cherished traditions while embracing modern innovations. The launch coincides with a feature on the talented Mexican star Belinda as the cover story.

NewBeauty en Español's editorial mission is to blend the wisdom of family beauty rituals with cutting-edge products, treatments, and technologies. Crafted with care in Spanish, the content is driven by expert insights and supported by an esteemed group of experts and doctors. NewBeauty en Español provides valuable perspectives on beauty, wellness, and self-care, offering reliable and comprehensive information that celebrates both heritage and the latest advancements.

"NewBeauty en Español fills a current void in the market, providing trusted and credible aesthetic information, tailored specifically for the LatinX community. We've brought together the best of the best in terms of editorial talent, physician advisors, and industry experts to create a platform that will bring incredible value to millions of consumers," said Mike Glaicar, Chief Executive Officer of NewBeauty at Sandow. "The launch of NewBeauty en Español would not be possible without the support of our premier launch partner, Allergan Aesthetics, who has shown an unwavering commitment to supporting the LatinX aesthetic community. We applaud Allergan Aesthetics leadership in this area and will continue working together to serve LatinX patients and physicians alike moving forward," he added.

"Being recognized by NewBeauty en Español as an expert in the field of aesthetic plastic surgery for the Hispanic community is a highlight of my 28 years of private practice exclusively focused on Latin cosmetic surgery," said board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Jeffrey S. Yager, a member of the esteemed group of experts advising the brand. "With NewBeauty en Español, there is finally acknowledgment of the importance of having a trusted and accurate source for education and information about aesthetic surgery in Spanish," he added.

"NewBeauty en Español is more than just a beauty platform; it's a celebration of our culture and a resource for our community," said Johanna Torres, Deputy Editor of NewBeauty en Español. "We are dedicated to providing content that resonates with our audience, blending traditional beauty wisdom with modern advancements to empower individuals in their beauty journeys."

For more information about NewBeauty en Español and to explore the latest beauty trends and insights, please visit NewBeautyenEspanol.com (https://www.NewBeautyenEspanol.com).

About Sandow Media Corporation:

Sandow Media Corporation is a leading media company dedicated to delivering innovative content and experiences in beauty, wellness, and lifestyle. With a portfolio that includes NewBeauty and NewBeauty.com, Sandow Media is committed to empowering individuals through expert insights, reliable information, and cutting-edge products.

About NewBeauty: Founded in 2005, NewBeauty stands as the definitive authority on beauty, delivering in-depth insights on the latest products, cutting-edge innovations and breakthrough technologies. Each issue offers readers a comprehensive look at the beauty industry, empowering them with knowledge to make informed beauty decisions. Known for its commitment to quality and innovation, NewBeauty remains at the forefront of beauty trends, setting the standard for beauty news and information.

