Sandridge Crafted Foods® Returns to Food Chain Magazine: The Fresh Food Company that Refuses to Stand Still

MEDINA, Ohio, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandridge Crafted Foods, a third-generation, family-owned fresh food manufacturer, has been featured in Food Chain Magazine for the second consecutive year, highlighting the company's continued growth and evolving role in today's increasingly complex fresh food landscape.

Building on last year's feature which highlighted Sandridge's legacy, culture, and capabilities – this year's editorial focuses on how the company continues to evolve, with an emphasis on execution, integrated operations, and deeper customer partnerships. It also highlights Sandridge's measured approach to emerging tools such as artificial intelligence, alongside its ongoing commitment to private label partnerships, operational excellence, and long-term growth.

"As the industry continues to evolve, we do too," said Co-President Jordan Sandridge. "This article reflects not only where we've been, but how we're continuing to grow by investing in our people, our capabilities, and the ways we support our customers."

The feature underscores Sandridge's ability to deliver consistent, high-quality products at scale – an increasingly critical differentiator as operators face labor shortages, rising costs, and heightened food safety expectations. It also highlights the company's integrated approach to production, combining high-pressure processing (HPP), sous vide cooking, and kettle-based systems to deliver superior eating experiences.

Additionally, the editorial showcases Sandridge's recent investments, including the Sandridge Center of Excellence at 111 Commerce Drive – next to their corporate headquarters in Medina, OH. This purpose-built facility is designed to help customers solve real-world challenges through culinary innovation, immersive training, and collaborative engagement.

"We've always believed that success comes from doing the fundamentals exceptionally well," added Co-President Dane Sandridge. "What's different now is how those capabilities are coming together in new ways; allowing us to operate smarter, support our partners more effectively, and continue raising the bar."

As Sandridge continues to evolve, its focus remains unchanged: delivering high-quality food, supporting its customers, and fostering a culture where employees can thrive.

"Our story is still being written," Jordan added. "And we're excited about what's ahead."

To read the full article, click here: https://foodchainmagazine.com/sandridge-crafted-foods-delivering-consistency-in-a-complex-fresh-food-landscape/

About Sandridge Crafted Foods

Sandridge Crafted Foods, headquartered in Medina, OH, with additional facilities in Morton, IL and New Oxford, PA, has produced chef-crafted proteins, sides, soups, prepared salads, rices & grains, and more for the food service, retail, and club sectors for over 65 years. Sandridge® is committed to delivering fresh, high-quality food that brings value, authenticity, and delight to every meal. For more information, visit www.sandridge.com.

SOURCE Sandridge Crafted Foods