SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES ENROLLMENT HAS OPENED FOR PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN FOR STOCKHOLDERS

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "SandRidge") (NYSE: SD) today announced that enrollment has opened for stockholders interested in participating in the Company's previously announced Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"), which provides stockholders with a convenient and cost-effective way to reinvest cash dividends into additional shares of common stock.

The DRIP, administered by Equiniti Trust Company, LLC, allows eligible stockholders to automatically reinvest dividends paid on their shares of SandRidge common stock. Participation in the DRIP is entirely voluntary, and stockholders may enroll at any time. Those who choose not to participate will continue to receive cash dividends, if and when declared by the Company.

Under the terms of the DRIP, dividends will be reinvested in additional shares of SandRidge common stock, which may be acquired directly from the Company, in the open market, or through privately negotiated transactions, at the Company's discretion. Shares purchased directly from the Company will be issued at the closing price on the New York Stock Exchange on the dividend payment date. If shares are purchased in the open market, the price will be the volume weighted average price paid for all shares purchased for the DRIP on the relevant date, excluding fees and commissions.

Stockholders interested in participating in the DRIP or seeking additional information may contact Equiniti Trust Company, LLC, the Plan Administrator, at (800) 278-4353 or https://equiniti.com/us/ast-access/individuals.

