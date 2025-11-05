SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND NINE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND DECLARES DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER SHARE

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "SandRidge") (NYSE: SD) today announced financial and operational results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025.

Recent Highlights

On November 4, 2025, the Board declared a dividend of $0.12 per share of the Company's common stock, which stockholders can elect to receive in cash or additional shares of common stock by enrolling in our previously announced Dividend Reinvestment Plan, payable on November 28, 2025 to stockholders of record on November 14, 2025

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had $102.6 million of cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash

Production averaged 19.0 MBoe per day during the third quarter, an increase of 12% on a Boe basis versus the same period in 2024. Oil production increased 49% and total revenues increased 32% during the quarter versus the same period in 2024, driven by production from our Cherokee acquisition and operated development program

To date, four wells from Company's ongoing one-rig Cherokee development program have been turned to sales with average per well peak 30-day initial production ("IP") rates of approximately 2,000 gross Boe per day (~43% oil)

Third quarter net income of $16.0 million, or $0.44 per basic share. Adjusted net income (1) of $15.5 million or $0.42 per basic share

of $15.5 million or $0.42 per basic share Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $27.3 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025

of $27.3 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025 Adjusted G&A(1) of $2.1 million, or $1.23 per Boe for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025

Grayson Pranin, SandRidge's President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, commented on the quarter:

"SandRidge delivered another strong quarter of results, which included further successes in our ongoing Cherokee drilling campaign in addition to continued optimization of our low-decline asset base. I'm particularly proud to announce that our team recently achieved four years without a recordable safety incident. This incredible achievement demonstrates our continued commitment to putting the health and safety of our employees and contractors at the forefront of our business. We continue to operate our existing assets extremely efficiently, driven by our low-cost expertise, and execute on our Cherokee development in an effective manner all while keeping our team safe."

Financial Results

Dollars in thousands (except per share data) 3Q25 2Q25 Change

vs 2Q25 3Q24 Change

vs 3Q24 Net income $ 15,953 $ 19,558 $ (3,605) $ 25,484 $ (9,531) Net Income per share $ 0.44 $ 0.53 $ (0.09) $ 0.69 $ (0.25) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 25,269 $ 22,850 $ 2,419 $ 20,847 $ 4,422 Adjusted net income(1) $ 15,478 $ 12,236 $ 3,242 $ 7,057 $ 8,421 Adjusted net income per share(1) $ 0.42 $ 0.33 $ 0.09 $ 0.19 $ 0.23 Adjusted operating cash flow(1) $ 27,933 $ 25,561 $ 2,372 $ 19,073 $ 8,860 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 27,285 $ 22,822 $ 4,463 $ 17,742 $ 9,543 Free cash flow(1) $ 5,919 $ 9,813 $ (3,894) $ 10,861 $ (4,942)

Operational Results & Update

Production, Revenue, & Realized Prices



3Q25 2Q25 Change

vs 2Q25 3Q24 Change

vs 3Q24 Production









MBoe 1,745 1,619 126 1,563 182 MBoed 19.0 17.8 1.2 17.0 2.0 Oil as percentage of production 20 % 17 % 3 % 15 % 5 % Natural gas as percentage of production 48 % 49 % (1) % 50 % (2) % NGLs as percentage of production 32 % 34 % (2) % 35 % (3) %











Revenues









Oil, natural gas and NGL revenues $39,822 $34,531 $5,291 $30,057 $9,765 Oil as percentage of revenues 56 % 49 % 7 % 56 % — % Natural gas as percentage of revenues 22 % 25 % (3) % 15 % 7 % NGLs as percentage of revenues 22 % 26 % (4) % 29 % (7) %











Realized Prices









Realized oil price per barrel $65.23 $62.80 $2.43 $73.07 $(7.84) Realized natural gas price per Mcf $1.71 $1.82 $(0.11) $0.92 $0.79 Realized NGL price per barrel $15.61 $16.10 $(0.49) $16.25 $(0.64) Realized price per Boe $22.82 $21.33 $1.49 $19.23 $3.59

Boe and oil production for the third quarter increased by approximately 12% and 49%, respectively, versus the same period in 2024, contributing to increased revenues year-over-year. Third quarter production levels increased 8% versus the second quarter of 2025.

Revenues and average realized prices per Boe were improved in the third quarter and first nine months of 2025 versus the same periods in 2024.

Drilling & Completion Operations

Three wells from the Company's ongoing one-rig Cherokee development program were turned to sales during the third quarter. The third well came online in the last three weeks of the quarter, and each will continue to benefit production levels going forward.

The four wells turned to sales since the start of the program generated average per well peak 30-day IP rates of approximately 2,000 gross Boe per day (~43% oil). The first well in the program produced more than 275,000 gross Boe (~42% oil) in its first 170 days of production.

Operating Costs

During the third quarter and nine months of 2025, lease operating expense ("LOE") was $10.9 million and $28.4 million or $6.25 and $5.71 per Boe, respectively. Lease operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025 increased in total and per Boe versus the same period in 2024 primarily due to an increase in labor, utility and other costs and increased operational activity associated with the Company's Cherokee acquisition and drilling program.

Liquidity & Capital Structure

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had $102.6 million of cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, deposited with multiple, well-capitalized financial institutions. The Company has no outstanding term or revolving debt obligations.

Dividend Program

Dollars in thousands Total 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 2024 2023 Special dividends(2) $ 130,206 $ — $ — $ — $ 55,868 $ 74,338 Quarterly dividends(2) 35,868 3,859 4,066 4,077 16,426 7,440 Total dividends(2) $ 166,074 $ 3,859 $ 4,066 $ 4,077 $ 72,294 $ 81,778



Total 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 2024 2023 Special dividends per share $ 3.50 $ — $ — $ — $ 1.50 $ 2.00 Quarterly dividends per share 0.98 0.12 0.11 0.11 0.44 0.20 Total dividends per share $ 4.48 $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 1.94 $ 2.20

Dividend Declaration & Dividend Reinvestment Program ("DRIP")

On November 4, 2025, the Board declared a dividend of $0.12 per share of the Company's common stock, which stockholders can elect to receive in cash or additional shares of common stock by enrolling in our previously announced Dividend Reinvestment Plan, payable on November 28, 2025 to stockholders of record on November 14, 2025.

Stockholders interested in participating in the DRIP or seeking additional information may contact their broker or Equiniti Trust Company, LLC, the Plan Administrator, at (800) 278-4353 or https://equiniti.com/us/ast-access/individuals.

Share Repurchases

The Company continues to opportunistically repurchase shares under its 10b5-1 program. During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 0.6 million shares for $6.4 million at an average price of $10.72 per share. Of the $75.0 million repurchase authorization, $68.3 million remained.

Outlook

We remain committed to growing the value of our asset base in a safe, responsible and efficient manner, while prudently allocating capital to high-return, growth projects. Currently, these projects include: (1) one-rig development in the Cherokee Shale Play (2) evaluation of accretive merger and acquisition opportunities, with consideration of our strong balance sheet and commitment to our capital return program (3) production optimization program through artificial lift conversions to more efficient and cost-effective systems and (4) a leasing program that will bolster future development and extend development in our Cherokee assets. We are developing our term acreage in the Cherokee Play, and our total leasehold position, inclusive of the Cherokee, NW Stack and legacy assets, is approximately 95% held by production, which cost-effectively maintains our development option over a reasonable tenor. We will continue to monitor forward-looking commodity prices, project results, costs, impacts of tariffs and other factors that could influence returns and cash flows, and will adjust our program accordingly, to include curtailment of capital activity and wells, if needed, or conversely, well reactivations in higher commodity price environments. These and other factors, including reasonable reinvestment rates, maintaining our cash flows and prioritizing our regular-way dividend, will continue to shape our development decisions for the remainder of the year and beyond.

Environmental, Social, & Governance ("ESG")

SandRidge maintains its Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") commitment to harvesting the Company's resources in a safe and environmentally conscious manner, to include no routine flaring of produced natural gas, transporting nearly all of our produced water via pipeline instead of truck, and powering nearly all our well sites with electricity, mitigating the need for less efficient power sources. Via a 24-hour manned operations center and dedicated personnel trained in the use of infrared leak detection and other specialized equipment, the Company continually monitors our asset base for potential emissions and continually works to optimize efficiency through initiatives such as proactive artificial lift upgrades that reduce SandRidge's electric power consumption. Additionally, SandRidge maintains an emphasis on the safety and training of our workforce with a demonstrable safety track record integral to our culture. The Company has personnel dedicated to the close monitoring of our safety standards and daily operations.

About SandRidge Energy, Inc.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the production, development, and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its primary area of operation is the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas. Further information can be found at sandridgeenergy.com.

(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section at the end of this press release for non-GAAP financial measures definitions. (2) Includes dividends payable on unvested restricted stock awards and excludes dividends paid in shares under Dividend Reinvestment Program.

Operational and Financial Statistics

Information regarding the Company's production, pricing, costs and earnings is presented below (unaudited):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024

Production - Total















Oil (MBbl) 344

231

884

624

Natural Gas (MMcf) 4,993

4,729

14,513

13,979

NGL (MBbl) 569

544

1,668

1,348

Oil equivalent (MBoe) 1,745

1,563

4,971

4,302

Daily production (MBoed) 19.0

17.0

18.2

15.7



















Average price per unit















Realized oil price per barrel - as reported $ 65.23

$ 73.07

$ 65.91

$ 75.66

Realized impact of derivatives per barrel 0.92

0.64

0.77

0.23

Net realized price per barrel $ 66.15

$ 73.71

$ 66.68

$ 75.89



















Realized natural gas price per Mcf - as reported $ 1.71

$ 0.92

$ 2.06

$ 0.95

Realized impact of derivatives per Mcf 0.44

—

0.23

—

Net realized price per Mcf $ 2.15

$ 0.92

$ 2.29

$ 0.95



















Realized NGL price per barrel - as reported $ 15.61

$ 16.25

$ 17.24

$ 19.15

Realized impact of derivatives per barrel 0.21

0.09

—

0.04

Net realized price per barrel $ 15.82

$ 16.34

$ 17.24

$ 19.19



















Realized price per Boe - as reported $ 22.82

$ 19.23

$ 23.53

$ 20.07

Net realized price per Boe - including impact of derivatives $ 24.34

$ 19.36

$ 24.33

$ 20.11



















Average cost per Boe















Lease operating $ 6.25

$ 5.82

$ 5.71

$ 6.68

Production, ad valorem, and other taxes $ 1.23

$ 1.16

$ 1.49

$ 1.29

Depletion (1) $ 5.39

$ 5.34

$ 5.25

$ 3.90



















Earnings per share















Earnings per share applicable to common stockholders















Basic $ 0.44

$ 0.69

$ 1.32

$ 1.22

Diluted $ 0.43

$ 0.69

$ 1.32

$ 1.22



















Adjusted net income per share available to common stockholders















Basic $ 0.42

$ 0.19

$ 1.15

$ 0.59

Diluted $ 0.42

$ 0.19

$ 1.15

$ 0.59



















Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)















Basic 36,671

37,134

36,789

37,087

Diluted 36,708

37,180

36,848

37,150





(1) Includes accretion of asset retirement obligation.

Capital Expenditures

The table below presents actual results of the Company's capital expenditures for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 (unaudited):



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025

(In thousands)



Drilling, completion, and capital workovers $ 46,246 Leasehold and geophysical 4,392 Capital expenditures (on an accrual basis) $ 50,638 (excluding acquisitions and plugging and abandonment)



Derivatives

The below details the Company's hedging positions as of September 30, 2025:





Period

Index

Daily Volume

Weighted

Average Price Oil (Bbl)















Fixed Price Swaps



















October 2025 -

December 2025

NYMEX WTI

500

$71.60



January 2026 -

June 2026

NYMEX WTI

300

$68.67 Producer Costless Collars



















October 2025 -

December 2025

NYMEX WTI

675

$61.57 Put /

$78.02 Call

















Natural Gas (MMBtu)















Fixed Price Swaps



















October 2025 -

December 2025

NYMEX Henry

Hub

8,500

$4.17



January 2026 -

December 2026

NYMEX Henry

Hub

4,500

$4.09 Producer Costless Collars



















October 2025 -

December 2025

NYMEX Henry

Hub

20,500

$3.79 Put /

$7.08 Call



January 2026 -

December 2026

NYMEX Henry

Hub

4,500

$3.35 Put /

$5.35 Call NGL (Bbl)















Fixed Price Swaps



















October 2025 -

December 2025

Mont Belvieu

OPIS - C3+(1)

300

$39.69



October 2025 -

December 2025

Mont Belvieu

OPIS - Ethane(2)

325

$11.76

____________________ (1) Excludes ethane (2) Ethane only

Capitalization

The Company's capital structure as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 is presented below:



September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

(In thousands) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 102,587

$ 99,511







Long-term debt $ —

$ — Total debt —

—







Stockholders' equity





Common stock 37

37 Additional paid-in capital 983,813

1,000,455 Accumulated deficit (491,401)

(539,961) Total SandRidge Energy, Inc. stockholders' equity 492,449

460,531







Total capitalization $ 492,449

$ 460,531

SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues













Oil, natural gas and NGL $ 39,822

$ 30,057

$ 116,957

$ 86,317 Total revenues 39,822

30,057

116,957

86,317 Expenses













Lease operating expenses 10,911

9,104

28,384

28,734 Production, ad valorem, and other taxes 2,155

1,813

7,412

5,550 Depreciation and depletion — oil and natural gas 9,400

8,345

26,106

16,771 Depreciation and amortization — other 1,638

1,605

4,853

4,947 General and administrative 2,737

2,304

9,618

8,686 Restructuring expenses 305

260

757

341 (Gain) loss on derivative contracts (2,364)

(1,866)

(5,936)

(1,866) Other operating (income) expense, net —

—

—

24 Total expenses 24,782

21,565

71,194

63,187 Income from operations 15,040

8,492

45,763

23,130 Other income (expense)













Interest income (expense), net 916

1,553

2,803

6,742 Other income (expense), net (3)

—

(6)

92 Total other income (expense) 913

1,553

2,797

6,834 Income (loss) before income taxes 15,953

10,045

48,560

29,964 Income tax (benefit) expense —

(15,439)

—

(15,439) Net income (loss) $ 15,953

$ 25,484

$ 48,560

$ 45,403 Net income (loss) per share













Basic $ 0.44

$ 0.69

$ 1.32

$ 1.22 Diluted $ 0.43

$ 0.69

$ 1.32

$ 1.22 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding













Basic 36,671

37,134

36,789

37,087 Diluted 36,708

37,180

36,848

37,150

SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)



September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 101,204

$ 98,128 Restricted cash 1,383

1,383 Accounts receivable, net 27,442

23,878 Derivative contracts 2,416

114 Prepaid expenses 2,507

3,370 Other current assets 1,678

780 Total current assets 136,630

127,653 Oil and natural gas properties, using full cost method of accounting





Proved 1,738,182

1,689,807 Unproved 30,255

23,504 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and impairment (1,437,501)

(1,415,110)

330,936

298,201 Other property, plant and equipment, net 76,632

80,689 Derivative contracts —

86 Other assets 1,974

2,081 Deferred tax assets, net of valuation allowance 72,801

72,801 Total assets $ 618,973

$ 581,511







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 53,155

$ 50,625 Asset retirement obligations 8,951

9,131 Other current liabilities 756

839 Total current liabilities 62,862

60,595 Derivative contracts 261

— Asset retirement obligations 62,828

59,449 Other long-term obligations 573

936 Total liabilities 126,524

120,980 Stockholders' Equity





Common stock, $0.001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 36,773 issued and

outstanding at September 30, 2025 and 37,203 issued and outstanding at December 31,

2024 37

37 Additional paid-in capital 983,813

1,000,455 Accumulated deficit (491,401)

(539,961) Total stockholders' equity 492,449

460,531 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 618,973

$ 581,511

SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $ 48,560

$ 45,403 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 30,959

21,718 Deferred income taxes —

(15,439) (Gain) loss on derivative contracts (5,936)

(1,866) Settlement gains (losses) on derivative contracts 3,980

199 Stock-based compensation 2,058

1,779 Other 219

118 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (11,390)

(3,972) Net cash provided by operating activities 68,450

47,940 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment (41,361)

(13,572) Acquisition of assets (7,790)

(125,950) Purchase of other property and equipment (562)

(1) Sales tax refund on completion costs 2,800

— Proceeds from sale of assets 785

861 Net cash used in investing activities (46,128)

(138,662) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Dividends paid to stockholders (12,014)

(68,222) Reduction of financing lease liability (586)

(563) Repurchases of common stock (6,403)

— Tax withholdings paid in exchange for shares withheld on employee vested stock awards (243)

(356) Net cash used in financing activities (19,246)

(69,141) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH 3,076

(159,863) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of year 99,511

253,944 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH, end of period $ 102,587

$ 94,081 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information





Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ (228)

$ (92) Supplemental Disclosure of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities





Capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 10,456

$ 661 Non-cash acquisition purchase price adjustments $ 241

$ 6,852 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for financing lease obligations $ 229

$ 230 Inventory material transfers to oil and natural gas properties $ 3

$ 141 Asset retirement obligation capitalized $ 40

$ 51 Asset retirement obligation removed due to divestiture $ (288)

$ — Accrued excise tax on repurchases of common stock $ (52)

$ — Change in dividends payable $ 12

$ 42

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not alternatives to GAAP measures, and you should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Below is additional disclosure regarding each of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release, including reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Operating Cash Flow

The Company defines adjusted operating cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities as shown in the following table. Adjusted operating cash flow is a supplemental financial measure used by the Company's management and by securities analysts, investors, lenders, rating agencies and others who follow the industry as an indicator of the Company's ability to internally fund exploration and development activities or incur new debt. The Company also uses this measure because operating cash flow relates to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that the Company may not control and may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. Further, adjusted operating cash flow allows the Company to compare its operating performance and return on capital with those of other companies without regard to financing methods and capital structure. This measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net cash provided by operating activities prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

















(In thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 25,269

$ 20,847

$ 68,450

$ 47,940 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 2,664

(1,774)

11,390

3,972 Adjusted operating cash flow $ 27,933

$ 19,073

$ 79,840

$ 51,912

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow

The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities plus net cash (used in) provided by investing activities less the cash flow impact of acquisitions and divestitures. Free cash flow is a supplemental financial measure used by the Company's management and by securities analysts, investors, lenders, rating agencies and others who follow the industry as an indicator of the Company's ability to internally fund exploration and development activities or incur new debt. This measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net cash provided by operating or investing activities prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

















(In thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 25,269

$ 20,847

$ 68,450

$ 47,940 Net cash used in investing activities (22,383)

(133,543)

(46,128)

(138,662) Acquisition of assets 3,363

123,847

7,790

125,950 Proceeds from sale of assets (330)

(290)

(785)

(861) Free cash flow $ 5,919

$ 10,861

$ 29,327

$ 34,367

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines EBITDA as net income before income tax (benefit) expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization - other and depreciation and depletion - oil and natural gas. Adjusted EBITDA, as presented herein, is EBITDA excluding items that management believes affect the comparability of operating results such as items whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated or are non-recurring, as shown in the following tables.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented because management believes it provides useful additional information used by the Company's management and by securities analysts, investors, lenders, ratings agencies and others who follow the industry for analysis of the Company's financial and operating performance on a recurring basis and the Company's ability to internally fund exploration and development activities or incur new debt. In addition, management believes that adjusted EBITDA is widely used by professional research analysts and others in the valuation, comparison and investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas industry. The Company's adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

















(In thousands) Net Income $ 15,953

$ 25,484

$ 48,560

$ 45,403 Adjusted for













Income tax (benefit) —

(15,439)

—

(15,439) Depreciation and depletion - oil and natural gas 9,400

8,345

26,106

16,771 Depreciation and amortization - other 1,638

1,605

4,853

4,947 Interest expense 161

28

222

92 EBITDA 27,152

20,023

79,741

51,774















Stock-based compensation 688

707

2,058

1,779 (Gain) loss on derivative contracts (2,364)

(1,866)

(5,936)

(1,866) Settlement gains (losses) on derivative contracts 2,661

199

3,980

199 Restructuring expenses 305

260

757

341 Interest income (1,077)

(1,581)

(3,025)

(6,834) Other (80)

—

(1,977)

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,285

$ 17,742

$ 75,598

$ 45,393

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

















(In thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 25,269

$ 20,847

$ 68,450

$ 47,940 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 2,664

(1,774)

11,390

3,972 Interest expense 161

28

222

92 Interest income (1,077)

(1,581)

(3,025)

(6,834) Other 268

222

(1,439)

223 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,285

$ 17,742

$ 75,598

$ 45,393

















Reconciliation of Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

The Company defines adjusted net income as net income excluding items that management believes affect the comparability of operating results and are typically excluded from published estimates by the investment community, including items whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated or are non-recurring, as shown in the following tables.

Management uses the supplemental measure of adjusted net income as an indicator of the Company's operational trends and performance relative to other oil and natural gas companies and believes it is more comparable to earnings estimates provided by securities analysts. Adjusted net income is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for net income available to common stockholders.



Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

$

$/Diluted Share

$

$/Diluted Share

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Net income available to common stockholders $ 15,953

$ 0.43

$ 25,484

$ 0.69 Income tax (benefit) —

—

(15,439)

(0.42) (Gain) loss on derivative contracts (2,364)

(0.06)

(1,866)

(0.05) Settlement gains (losses) on derivative contracts 2,661

0.07

199

0.01 Restructuring expenses 305

0.01

260

0.01 Interest income (1,077)

(0.03)

(1,581)

(0.04) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders $ 15,478

$ 0.42

$ 7,057

$ 0.19

















Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 36,671

36,708

37,134

37,180 Total adjusted net income per share $ 0.42

$ 0.42

$ 0.19

$ 0.19



















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

$

$/Diluted Share

$

$/Diluted Share

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Net income available to common stockholders $ 48,560

$ 1.32

$ 45,403

$ 1.22 Income tax (benefit) —

—

(15,439)

(0.42) (Gain) loss on derivative contracts (5,936)

(0.16)

$ (1,866)

(0.05) Settlement gains (losses) on derivative contracts 3,980

0.11

199

0.01 Restructuring expenses 757

0.02

341

0.01 Interest income (3,025)

(0.08)

(6,834)

(0.18) Other (2,088)

(0.06)

—

— Adjusted net income available to common stockholders $ 42,248

$ 1.15

$ 21,804

$ 0.59

















Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 36,789

36,848

37,087

37,150 Total adjusted net income per share $ 1.15

$ 1.15

$ 0.59

$ 0.59

















Reconciliation of General and Administrative to Adjusted G&A

The Company reports and provides guidance on Adjusted G&A per Boe because it believes this measure is commonly used by management, analysts and investors as an indicator of cost management and operating efficiency on a comparable basis from period to period and to compare and make investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas industry. This non-GAAP measure allows for the analysis of general and administrative spend without regard to stock-based compensation programs and other non-recurring cash items, if any, which can vary significantly between companies. Adjusted G&A per Boe is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for general and administrative expense per Boe. Therefore, the Company's Adjusted G&A per Boe may not be comparable to other companies' similarly titled measures.

The Company defines adjusted G&A as general and administrative expense adjusted for certain non-cash stock-based compensation and other non-recurring items, if any, as shown in the following tables:



Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

$

$/Boe

$

$/Boe

(In thousands, except per Boe amounts) General and administrative $ 2,737

$ 1.57

$ 2,304

$ 1.47 Stock-based compensation (688)

(0.39)

(707)

(0.45) Other 80

0.05

—

— Adjusted G&A $ 2,129

$ 1.23

$ 1,597

$ 1.02



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

$

$/Boe

$

$/Boe

(In thousands, except per Boe amounts) General and administrative $ 9,618

$ 1.93

$ 8,686

$ 2.02 Stock-based compensation (2,058)

(0.41)

(1,779)

(0.41) Other (111)

(0.02)

—

— Adjusted G&A $ 7,449

$ 1.50

$ 6,907

$ 1.61

Cautionary Note to Investors - This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and reflect SandRidge's current beliefs and expectations regarding future events and operating performance. The forward-looking statements include projections and estimates of the Company's corporate strategies, anticipated financial impacts of acquisitions, future operations, development plans and appraisal programs, drilling inventory and locations, estimated oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids production, price realizations and differentials, hedging program, projected operating, general and administrative and other costs, projected capital expenditures, tax rates, efficiency and cost reduction initiative outcomes, liquidity and capital structure and the Company's unaudited proved developed PV-10 reserve value of its Mid-Continent assets. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform with our expectations and predictions is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company's ability to execute, integrate and realize the benefits of acquisitions, and the performance of the acquired interests, the volatility of oil and natural gas prices, our success in discovering, estimating, developing and replacing oil and natural gas reserves, actual decline curves and the actual effect of adding compression to natural gas wells, the availability and terms of capital, the ability of counterparties to transactions with us to meet their obligations, our timely execution of hedge transactions, credit conditions of global capital markets, changes in economic conditions, the amount and timing of future development costs, the availability and demand for alternative energy sources, regulatory changes, including those related to carbon dioxide and greenhouse gas emissions, and other factors, many of which are beyond our control. We refer you to the discussion of risk factors in Part I, Item 1A - "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in comparable "Risk Factor" sections of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed after such form 10-K. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on our Company or our business or operations. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, including annual guidance, except as required by law.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the production, development, and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its primary area of operation is the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas. Further information can be found at sandridgeenergy.com.

