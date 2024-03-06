SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023, $0.11 PER SHARE CASH DIVIDEND, AND 2024 GUIDANCE

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "SandRidge") (NYSE:SD) today announced financial and operational results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Recent Highlights

On March 5, 2024 , the Board of Directors declared a $0.11 per share cash dividend payable on March 29, 2024 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2024

, the Board of Directors declared a per share cash dividend payable on to shareholders of record on Generated net income of $60.9 million , or $1.65 per basic share in 2023. Adjusted net income (1) was $69.0 million , or $1.87 per basic share (please see table below for reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income)

, or per basic share in 2023. Adjusted net income was , or per basic share (please see table below for reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income) Generated adjusted EBITDA (1) of $93.2 million in 2023

of in 2023 Generated approximately $89.2 million of free cash flow (1) in 2023, which represents a conversion rate of approximately 96% relative to adjusted EBITDA (1)

of free cash flow in 2023, which represents a conversion rate of approximately 96% relative to adjusted EBITDA Production averaged 16.9 MBoed in 2023, benefiting from the Company's Production Optimization Program and the successful conclusion of its high-return drilling and completion program, which helped drive an approximately 10% increase in oil production year-over-year

In 2023, initiated return of capital program with $3.70 per share of cumulative dividends paid through February 2024

Financial Results & Update

Profitability & Realized Pricing

For the full year 2023, the Company reported net income of $60.9 million, or $1.65 per basic share, and net cash provided by operating activities of $115.6 million. The Company's adjusted net income(1) amounted to $69.0 million, or $1.87 per basic share, adjusted operating cash flow(1) totaled $103.5 million and adjusted EBITDA(1) was $93.2 million for the year. The Company defines and reconciles adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in supporting tables at the conclusion of this press release.

For the fourth quarter 2023, the Company's net cash provided by operating activity was $26.2 million, and adjusted operating cash flow(1) totaled $22.2 million, with adjusted EBITDA of $19.5 million. Adjusted net income(1) amounted to $13.0 million, or $0.35 per basic share, after adjusting for certain items, including a $14.0 million deferred tax expense related to changes in the Company's valuation allowance, and net income of $1.8 million or $0.05 per basic share.

Full year 2023 realized oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids prices, before the impact of derivatives,(2) were $74.69 per Bbl, $1.71 per Mcf and $20.83 per Bbl, respectively.

Operating Costs

During the fourth quarter of 2023, lease operating expense ("LOE") was $9.9 million or $6.73 per Boe compared to $11.5 million, or $7.22 per Boe in the prior quarter. For the full year 2023, LOE was $41.9 million, or $6.80 per Boe compared to $41.3 million, or $6.39 per Boe in the prior year.

General and administrative expense ("G&A") was $2.7 million and $2.6 million for the fourth quarter and prior quarter, respectively, and Adjusted G&A(1) was $2.2 million, or $1.49 per Boe compared to $2.1 million, or $1.35 per Boe over the same periods. For the full year 2023, G&A was $10.7 million compared to $9.4 million, in the prior year, and Adjusted G&A(1) was $8.8 million, or $1.42 per Boe for the full year 2023 compared to $7.9 million or $1.22 per Boe in the prior year.

Liquidity and Capital Structure

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had $253.9 million of cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash. Adjusting for the one-time dividend paid on February 20, 2024, our cash on hand balance was approximately $200 million. The Company has no outstanding term or revolving debt obligations.

Dividend Program

On March 5, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a $0.11 per share cash dividend payable on March 29, 2024 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2024. This declaration represents a 10% increase in SandRidge's previous on-going quarterly dividend and is consistent with plans announced on January 16, 2024 when the Board of Directors declared a one-time dividend of $1.50 per share, which was paid on February 20, 2024 with an aggregate total payout of $55.6 million. SandRidge's on-going $0.11 per share quarterly dividend is subject to quarterly approval by the Board of Directors. Since May 2023, the Company has paid approximately $137.1 million in cash dividends.

Operational Results & Update

Production

Production totaled 1,473 MBoe (16.0 MBoed, 16% oil, 57% natural gas and 27% NGLs) for the fourth quarter and 6,152 MBoe (16.9 MBoed, 17% oil, 55% natural gas and 28% NGLs) for the full year of 2023. The higher oil content our recently-drilled wells targeting the Meramec formation in the Northwest Stack play versus the Company's base production was the primary driver of SandRidge's oil production increasing by approximately 10% in 2023 versus 2022. This increases the Company's oil as a percentage of total production and enhances its commodity realizations. Revenues totaled $33.9 million (53% oil, 22% natural gas and 25% NGLs) for the fourth quarter and $148.6 million (53% oil, 23% natural gas and 24% NGLs) for the full year of 2023.

Production Optimization Program

The Company continues to optimize its stable, low-decline production base, which has an estimated single-digit annual PDP decline rate over the next ten years. The Company continuously evaluates the potential for high-return projects that further enhance its asset base. Such projects include, but are not limited to, workovers, artificial lift improvements and conversions from less efficient systems, recompletions of "behind pipe" pay in vertical section of existing wells, and the restimulation of existing intervals and previously bypassed unstimulated intervals in existing wells. When evaluating these and other options, the Company continues to ensure that all projects meet high rate of return thresholds and remains capital disciplined as the commodity price landscape changes.

Year End 2023 Estimated Proved Reserves

Proved reserves decreased from 74.3 MMBoe at December 31, 2022 to 55.7 MMBoe at December 31, 2023, primarily due to a decrease in year-end SEC commodity prices for oil and natural gas, price realizations and NGL yield which resulted in a decrease of 17.5 MMBoe, as well as 6.2 MMBoe from the Company's production during 2023, 1.4 MMBoe attributable to well shut-ins and other revisions, and 0.1 MMBoe in sales. However, we also had positive revisions, which included purchases of 1.8 MMBoe, extensions of 1.2 MMBoe, 1.9 MMBoe associated with well positive performance revisions, and 1.7 MMBoe associated with other commercial improvements.







Oil MBbls

NGLs MBbls

Gas MMcf

Equivalent

MBoe(3)

Standardized

Measure

$MM (4)

PV-10 $MM (5) Proved Reserves, December 31, 2022 8,421

25,433

242,822

74,324

$ 807

$ 811 Revisions of previous estimates, to include changes in prices(6) (1,027)

(8,200)

(36,464)

(15,304)







Acquisitions of new reserves 453

379

5,474

1,745







Extensions and discoveries 283

357

3,431

1,211







Sales of reserves in place (26)

(49)

(427)

(147)







Production (1,047)

(1,705)

(20,403)

(6,152)







Proved Reserves, December 31, 2023 7,057

16,215

194,433

55,677

$ 296

$ 296























Totals may not sum or recalculate due to rounding

















2024 Operational and Capital Expenditure Guidance

In 2024, the Company plans to spend $8 - $11 million in production optimization (non-D&C) capital. The Company also plans to spend $35 - $43 million in lease operating expenses. Total production for 2024 is projected to be 4.7 - 5.9 MMBoe. SandRidge will remain vigilant in ensuring prudent capital allocation and will continue to adapt appropriately to changing environments. Other operational guidance details can be found on the "2024 Operational and Capital Expenditure Guidance" table below.

Outlook

SandRidge will continue to focus on growing the cash value and generation capability of its asset base in a safe, responsible and efficient manner, while exercising prudent capital allocations to projects it believes provide high rates of returns in the current commodity price outlook. These near-term projects will be focused on artificial lift conversions to more efficient and cost-effective systems and other capital-efficient workovers while preserving future development and expanded well reactivations, benefited by our 99% held by production acreage position that extends the option value to initiate projects in favorable commodity price environments, to achieve high rates of return. The Company will continue to monitor forward-looking commodity prices, results, costs and other factors that could influence returns on investments, which will continue to shape its disciplined development decisions in 2024 and beyond.

SandRidge will also continue to maintain the optionality to execute on value accretive merger and acquisition opportunities that could bring synergies, leverage the Company's core competencies, complement its portfolio of assets, seek to further utilize its approximately $1.6 billion of net operating losses ("NOLs"), or otherwise yield attractive returns for its shareholders.

Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG")

SandRidge maintains its Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") commitment, to include no routine flaring of produced natural gas and transporting over 95% of its produced water via pipeline instead of truck. Additionally, SandRidge maintains an emphasis on the safety and training of our workforce. We have personnel dedicated to the close monitoring of our safety standards and daily operations.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 10:00 am CT. The conference call can be accessed by registering online in advance at https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I231500 at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a conference ID. At the time of the call, participants will dial in using the participant number and conference ID provided upon registration. The Company's latest presentation is available on the Company's website at investors.sandridgeenergy.com .

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via SandRidge's website, investors.sandridgeenergy.com, under Presentation & Events. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website for 30 days.

About SandRidge Energy, Inc.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, acquisition and production of oil and gas assets. Its primary area of operations is the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma and Kansas. Further information can be found at sandridgeenergy.com .

-Tables to Follow-







(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section at the end of this press release for non-GAAP financial measures definitions. (2) See "Operational and Financial Statistics" section at the end of this press release for impacts of derivatives on commodity price realizations. (3) Equivalent Boe are calculated using an energy equivalent ratio of six Mcf of natural gas to one Bbl of oil. Using an energy-equivalent ratio does not factor in price differences and energy-equivalent prices may differ significantly among produced products. (4) The present value of estimated future cash inflows from proved oil, natural gas and NGL reserves, less future development and production costs and future income tax expenses and costs as of the date of estimation without future escalation and without giving effect to hedging activities, non-property related expenses such as general and administrative expenses, debt service and depreciation, depletion and amortization, discounted at 10% per annum to reflect timing of future cash flows and using the same pricing assumptions as were used to calculate PV-10. Standardized Measure differs from PV-10 because Standardized Measure includes the effect of future income taxes on future net revenues. (5) The present value of estimated future revenues to be generated from the production of proved reserves, before income taxes, calculated in accordance with SEC guidelines, net of estimated production and future development costs, using prices and costs as of the date of estimation without future escalation and without giving effect to hedging activities, non-property related expenses such as general and administrative expenses, debt service and depreciation, depletion and amortization. PV-10 is calculated using an annual discount rate of 10%. (6) Revisions include changes due to commodity prices, production costs, previous quantity estimates, and other commercial factors. Primary factor for revisions in years ended 2023, 2022 and 2021 were changes in SEC prices, among other factors.

2024 Operational and Capital Expenditure Guidance

Presented below is the Company's operational and capital expenditure guidance for 2024:



2024 Guidance Production

Oil (MMBbls) 0.7 - 0.9 Natural Gas Liquids (MMBbls) 1.3 - 1.7 Total Liquids (MMBbls) 2.0 - 2.6 Natural Gas (Bcf) 16.2 - 19.8 Total Production (MMBoe) 4.7 - 5.9



Total Capital Expenditures

Non-D&C / Production Optimization $8 - $11 million



Expenses

Lease Operating Expenses ("LOE") $35 - $43 million Adjusted General & Administrative ("G&A") Expenses (1) $8 - $11 million Severance and Ad Valorem Taxes (% of Revenue) 6% - 7%



Price Differentials

Oil (% of WTI) 96% - 98% NGL (% of WTI) 25% - 30% Natural Gas (% of HH) 50% - 70%







(1) Adjusted G&A expense is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company has defined this measure at the conclusion of this press release under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Operational and Financial Statistics

Information regarding the Company's production, pricing, costs and earnings is presented below:



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Production - Total













Oil (MBbl) 231

269

1,047

949 Natural Gas (MMcf) 5,030

5,389

20,403

21,101 NGL (MBbl) 404

431

1,705

1,997 Oil equivalent (MBoe) 1,473

1,599

6,152

6,463 Daily production (MBoed) 16.0

17.4

16.9

17.7















Average price per unit













Realized oil price per barrel - as reported $ 77.53

$ 79.10

$ 74.69

$ 92.21 Realized impact of derivatives per barrel —

—

—

— Net realized price per barrel $ 77.53

$ 79.10

$ 74.69

$ 92.21















Realized natural gas price per Mcf - as reported $ 1.50

$ 4.40

$ 1.71

$ 4.88 Realized impact of derivatives per Mcf —

0.44

0.29

0.09 Net realized price per Mcf $ 1.50

$ 4.84

$ 2.00

$ 4.97















Realized NGL price per barrel - as reported $ 21.05

$ 25.73

$ 20.83

$ 31.88 Realized impact of derivatives per barrel —

—

—

(0.16) Net realized price per barrel $ 21.05

$ 25.73

$ 20.83

$ 31.72















Realized price per Boe - as reported $ 23.03

$ 35.09

$ 24.16

$ 39.34 Net realized price per Boe - including impact of derivatives $ 23.03

$ 36.59

$ 25.11

$ 39.58















Average cost per Boe













Lease operating $ 6.73

$ 7.02

$ 6.80

$ 6.39 Production, ad valorem, and other taxes $ 1.59

$ 1.38

$ 1.77

$ 2.46 Depletion (1) $ 2.88

$ 2.02

$ 2.54

$ 1.79















Income per share













Income per share applicable to common stockholders













Basic (2) $ 0.05

$ 2.86

$ 1.65

$ 6.59 Diluted $ 0.05

$ 2.83

$ 1.64

$ 6.52















Adjusted net income (loss) per share available to common stockholders













Basic $ 0.35

$ 1.03

$ 1.87

$ 4.67 Diluted $ 0.35

$ 1.02

$ 1.86

$ 4.62















Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)













Basic 37,038

36,850

36,939

36,745 Diluted 37,147

37,160

37,134

37,154















(1) Includes accretion of asset retirement obligation.













(2) Includes $14.0 million in deferred tax expense recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023 resulting from valuation allowance movement.

Capital Expenditures

The table below presents actual results of the Company's capital expenditures for the year ended 2023:



Year Ended

December 31, 2023

(In thousands)



Drilling and completion $ 18,132 Capital workovers 4,346 Leasehold and geophysical (46) Total Capital Expenditures $ 22,432 (excluding acquisitions on an accrual basis)



Capitalization

The Company's capital structure as of 2023 and 2022 is presented below:



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022









(In thousands) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 253,944

$ 257,468







Long-term debt $ —

$ — Total debt —

—







Stockholders' equity





Common stock 37

37 Additional paid-in capital 1,071,021

1,151,689 Accumulated deficit (602,947)

(663,804) Total SandRidge Energy, Inc. stockholders' equity 468,111

487,922







Total capitalization $ 468,111

$ 487,922

SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2021 Revenues









Oil, natural gas and NGL $ 148,641

$ 254,258

$ 168,882 Total revenues 148,641

254,258

168,882 Expenses









Lease operating expenses 41,862

41,286

35,999 Production, ad valorem, and other taxes 10,870

15,880

9,918 Depreciation and depletion—oil and natural gas 15,657

11,542

9,372 Depreciation and amortization—other 6,518

6,342

6,073 General and administrative 10,735

9,449

9,675 Restructuring expenses 406

382

792 Employee termination benefits 19

—

49 (Gain) loss on derivative contracts (1,447)

(5,975)

2,251 Gain on sale of assets —

—

(18,952) Other operating (income) expense (157)

(99)

(382) Total expenses 84,463

78,807

54,795 Income (loss) from operations 64,178

175,451

114,087 Other income (expense)









Interest income (expense), net 10,552

1,810

(404) Other income (expense), net 87

378

3,055 Total other income (expense) 10,639

2,188

2,651 Income (loss) before income taxes 74,817

177,639

116,738 Income tax (benefit) 13,960

(64,529)

— Net income (loss) $ 60,857

$ 242,168

$ 116,738 Net income (loss) per share









Basic $ 1.65

$ 6.59

$ 3.21 Diluted $ 1.64

$ 6.52

$ 3.13 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding









Basic 36,939

36,745

36,393 Diluted 37,134

37,154

37,271

SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share data)



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 252,407

$ 255,722 Restricted cash - other 1,537

1,746 Accounts receivable, net 22,166

34,735 Derivative contracts —

4,429 Prepaid expenses 430

523 Other current assets 1,314

7,747 Total current assets 277,854

304,902 Oil and natural gas properties, using full cost method of accounting





Proved 1,538,724

1,507,690 Unproved 11,197

11,516 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and impairment (1,393,801)

(1,380,574)

156,120

138,632 Other property, plant and equipment, net 86,493

92,244 Other assets 3,130

190 Deferred tax assets, net of valuation allowance 50,569

64,529 Total assets $ 574,166

$ 600,497







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 38,828

$ 46,335 Asset retirement obligations 9,851

16,074 Other current liabilities 645

870 Total current liabilities 49,324

63,279 Asset retirement obligations 54,553

47,635 Other long-term obligations 2,178

1,661 Total liabilities 106,055

112,575 Stockholders' Equity





Common stock, $0.001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 37,091 issued and outstanding at

December 31, 2023 and 36,868 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 37

37 Additional paid-in capital 1,071,021

1,151,689 Accumulated deficit (602,947)

(663,804) Total stockholders' equity 468,111

487,922 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 574,166

$ 600,497

SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Cash Flows (In thousands)



Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2021

(In thousands) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net Income (loss) $ 60,857

$ 242,168

$ 116,738 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities









Provision for expected credit losses —

—

(2,329) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 22,176

17,884

15,445 Deferred income taxes 13,960

(64,529)

— Debt issuance costs amortization —

—

57 Write off of debt issuance costs —

—

174 (Gain) loss on derivative contracts (1,447)

(5,975)

2,251 Settlement gains (losses) on derivative contracts 5,876

1,525

(2,230) (Gain) on sale of assets —

—

(18,952) Stock-based compensation 1,945

1,526

1,394 Other 159

153

144 Changes in operating assets and liabilities increasing (decreasing) cash









Receivables 12,130

(13,211)

841 Prepaid expenses 93

(1,507)

2,264 Other current assets 2,203

(5,378)

— Other assets and liabilities, net (56)

(129)

(1,212) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,409)

(5,246)

(2,241) Asset retirement obligations (909)

(2,585)

(2,084) Net cash provided by operating activities 115,578

164,696

110,260 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment (26,375)

(44,085)

(11,583) Acquisitions of assets (11,232)

(1,431)

(3,545) Purchase of other property and equipment (29)

(49)

(59) Proceeds from sale of assets 1,472

448

38,160 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (36,164)

(45,117)

22,973 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Dividends paid to shareholders (81,515)

—

— Repayments of borrowings —

—

(20,000) Debt issuance costs —

—

(75) Reduction of financing lease liability (588)

(541)

(1,024) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 94

77

23 Tax withholdings paid in exchange for shares withheld on employee vested stock awards (929)

(1,177)

(899) Cash received on warrant exercises —

6

— Net cash (used in) financing activities (82,938)

(1,635)

(21,975) NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH (3,524)

117,944

111,258 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of year 257,468

139,524

28,266 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH, end of year $ 253,944

$ 257,468

$ 139,524 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information









Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ (104)

$ (215)

$ (177) Supplemental Disclosure of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities









Capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment in accounts payables and accrued expenses $ 919

$ 6,151

$ 1,029 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for financing lease obligations $ 760

$ 713

$ 1,258 Inventory material transfers to oil and natural gas properties $ 1,289

$ —

$ — Asset retirement obligation capitalized $ 113

$ 86

$ 18 Asset retirement obligation removed due to divestiture $ (1,413)

$ (623)

$ (7,662) Asset retirement obligation revisions $ (939)

$ 2,656

$ 6,800 Dividend payable $ 263

$ —

$ —

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not alternatives to GAAP measures, and you should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Below is additional disclosure regarding each of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release, including reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Operating Cash Flow

The Company defines Adjusted operating cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities as shown in the following table. Adjusted operating cash flow is a supplemental financial measure used by the Company's management and by securities analysts, investors, lenders, rating agencies and others who follow the industry as an indicator of the Company's ability to internally fund exploration and development activities or incur new debt. The Company also uses this measure because operating cash flow relates to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that the Company may not control and may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. Further, Adjusted operating cash flow allows the Company to compare its operating performance and return on capital with those of other companies without regard to financing methods and capital structure. This measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net cash provided by operating activities prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

















(In thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 26,219

$ 30,066

$ 115,578

$ 164,696 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (4,012)

15,522

(12,052)

28,056 Adjusted operating cash flow $ 22,207

$ 45,588

$ 103,526

$ 192,752

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow

The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities plus net cash (used in) provided by investing activities less the cash flow impact of acquisitions and divestitures. Free cash flow is a supplemental financial measure used by the Company's management and by securities analysts, investors, lenders, rating agencies and others who follow the industry as an indicator of the Company's ability to internally fund exploration and development activities or incur new debt. This measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net cash provided by operating or investing activities prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

















(In thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 26,219

$ 30,066

$ 115,578

$ 164,696 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (633)

(12,956)

(36,164)

(45,117) Acquisition of assets —

—

11,232

1,431 Proceeds from sale of assets (61)

—

(1,472)

(448) Free cash flow $ 25,525

$ 17,110

$ 89,174

$ 120,562

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines EBITDA as net income before income tax (benefit) expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization - other and depreciation and depletion - oil and natural gas. Adjusted EBITDA, as presented herein, is EBITDA excluding items that management believes affect the comparability of operating results such as items whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated or are non-recurring, as shown in the following tables.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented because management believes it provides useful additional information used by the Company's management and by securities analysts, investors, lenders, ratings agencies and others who follow the industry for analysis of the Company's financial and operating performance on a recurring basis and the Company's ability to internally fund exploration and development activities or incur new debt. In addition, management believes that adjusted EBITDA is widely used by professional research analysts and others in the valuation, comparison and investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas industry. The Company's adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

















(In thousands) Net income $ 1,792

$ 105,227

$ 60,857

$ 242,168 Adjusted for













Income tax (benefit)(1) 13,960

(64,529)

13,960

(64,529) Interest expense 29

16

104

215 Depreciation and amortization - other 1,648

1,622

6,518

6,342 Depreciation and depletion - oil and natural gas 4,242

3,224

15,657

11,542 EBITDA 21,671

45,560

97,096

195,738















Stock-based compensation 523

395

1,945

1,526 (Gain) loss on derivative contracts —

(2,781)

(1,447)

(5,975) Net Cash (paid) received upon settlement of derivative contracts —

2,392

5,876

1,525 Restructuring (credits) expenses 63

(336)

406

382 Interest Income (2,799)

(2,017)

(10,656)

(2,026) Other —

(2)

19

(1) Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,458

$ 43,211

$ 93,239

$ 191,169















(1) Represents deferred tax expense recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023 resulting from valuation allowance movement.





Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

















(In thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 26,219

$ 30,066

$ 115,578

$ 164,696 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (4,012)

15,522

(12,052)

28,056 Interest expense 29

16

104

215 Interest Income (2,799)

(2,017)

(10,656)

(2,026) Other 21

(376)

265

228 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,458

$ 43,211

$ 93,239

$ 191,169

Reconciliation of Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

The Company defines adjusted net income as net income excluding items that management believes affect the comparability of operating results and are typically excluded from published estimates by the investment community, including items whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated or are non-recurring, as shown in the following tables.

Management uses the supplemental measure of adjusted net income as an indicator of the Company's operational trends and performance relative to other oil and natural gas companies and believes it is more comparable to earnings estimates provided by securities analysts. Adjusted net income is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for net income available to common stockholders.



Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

$

$/Diluted Share

$

$/Diluted Share

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Net income available to common stockholders $ 1,792

$ 0.05

$ 105,227

$ 2.83 (Gain) loss on derivative contracts —

—

(2,781)

(0.07) Settlement gains (losses) on derivative contracts —

—

2,392

0.06 Restructuring (credits) expenses 63

—

(336)

(0.01) Interest Income (2,799)

(0.08)

(2,017)

(0.05) Other —

—

(2)

— Income tax (benefit)(1) 13,960

0.38

(64,529)

(1.74) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders $ 13,016

$ 0.35

$ 37,954

$ 1.02

















Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 37,038

37,147

36,850

37,160 Total adjusted net income per share $ 0.35

$ 0.35

$ 1.03

$ 1.02















(1) Represents deferred tax expense (benefit) recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively, resulting from valuation allowance movement.



Year Ended December 31, 2023

Year Ended December 31, 2022

$

$/Diluted Share

$

$/Diluted Share

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Net income available to common stockholders $ 60,857

$ 1.64

$ 242,168

$ 6.52 (Gain) loss on derivative contracts (1,447)

(0.04)

(5,975)

(0.16) Settlement gains (losses) on derivative contracts 5,876

0.16

1,525

0.04 Restructuring expenses 406

0.01

382

0.01 Income tax (benefit)(1) 13,960

0.38

(64,529)

(1.74) Interest Income (10,656)

(0.29)

(2,026)

(0.05) Other 19

—

(1)

— Adjusted net income available to common stockholders $ 69,015

$ 1.86

$ 171,544

$ 4.62

















Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 36,939

37,134

36,745

37,154 Total adjusted net income per share $ 1.87

$ 1.86

$ 4.67

$ 4.62

Reconciliation of G&A to Adjusted G&A

The Company reports and provides guidance on Adjusted G&A per Boe because it believes this measure is commonly used by management, analysts and investors as an indicator of cost management and operating efficiency on a comparable basis from period to period and to compare and make investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas industry. This non-GAAP measure allows for the analysis of general and administrative spend without regard to stock-based compensation programs and other non-recurring cash items, if any, which can vary significantly between companies. Adjusted G&A per Boe is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for general and administrative expense per Boe. Therefore, the Company's Adjusted G&A per Boe may not be comparable to other companies' similarly titled measures.

The Company defines adjusted G&A as general and administrative expense adjusted for certain non-cash stock-based compensation and other non-recurring items, if any, as shown in the following tables:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

$

$/Boe

$

$/Boe

(In thousands, except per Boe amounts) General and administrative $ 2,731

$ 1.85

$ 2,366

$ 1.48 Stock-based compensation (523)

(0.36)

(395)

(0.25) Adjusted G&A $ 2,208

$ 1.49

$ 1,971

$ 1.23



Year Ended December 31, 2023

Year Ended December 31, 2022

$

$/Boe

$

$/Boe

(In thousands, except per Boe amounts) General and administrative $ 10,735

$ 1.74

$ 9,449

$ 1.46 Stock-based compensation (1,945)

(0.32)

(1,526)

(0.24) Adjusted G&A $ 8,790

$ 1.42

$ 7,923

$ 1.22

