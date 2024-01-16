SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES ONE-TIME $1.50 PER SHARE DIVIDEND AND A 10% INCREASE TO ITS ON-GOING QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.11 PER SHARE FROM THE CURRENT $0.10 PER SHARE

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has (1) declared a one-time dividend of $1.50 per share (for a total payout of approximately $55 million) and (2) planned an on-going quarterly dividend increase to $0.11 per share, increased from the current $0.10 per share starting with the next quarterly payout.

The one-time $1.50 per share dividend will be payable on February 20, 2024 to shareholders of record on February 5, 2024.

The Board also announced that it currently plans to increase its on-going quarterly dividend to $0.11 per share starting with the next quarterly payout, estimated to be first paid in March 2024, continuing every quarter thereafter until noticed.

The Company will continue to maintain sufficient resources to execute on value accretive merger and acquisition opportunities, which could bring synergies, complement our portfolio of assets, or otherwise yield attractive returns. We will also continue to focus on growing the value of our asset base while exercising prudent capital allocations to projects that provide high rates of returns in the current commodity price environment.

About SandRidge Energy, Inc.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, acquisition, and production of oil and gas assets. Its primary area of operations is the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma and Kansas. Further information can be found at www.sandridgeenergy.com.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

SandRidge Energy, Inc.

1 E. Sheridan Ave., Suite 500

Oklahoma City, OK 73104

[email protected]

