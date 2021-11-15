Sandridge Energy, Inc. Releases Updated Investor Presentation

News provided by

SandRidge Energy, Inc.

Nov 15, 2021, 16:22 ET

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "SandRidge") (NYSE: SD) today released an updated investor presentation. This presentation is available on the Company's website at http://investors.sandridgeenergy.com/Investor-Relations.

About SandRidge Energy, Inc.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its primary area of operations is the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma and Kansas.  Further information can be found at www.sandridgeenergy.com.

Contact Information

Investor Relations
SandRidge Energy, Inc.
1 E. Sheridan Ave. Suite 500
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
[email protected]

SOURCE SandRidge Energy, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sandridgeenergy.com

Also from this source

Sandridge Energy, Inc. Announces Financial And Operating Results...

SandRidge Energy, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Operational...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics