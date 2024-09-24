Sands China Ltd. and Marriott International to Unveil the First Luxury Collection Hotel in Macao

MACAO, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sands China Ltd. and Marriott International are set to welcome the first Luxury Collection Hotel to Macao. Situated within The Londoner® Macao, Londoner Grand, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Macao promises to captivate the world's most discerning travellers by inviting guests to experience the brand's unparalleled charm of British living with Macao's rich cultural tapestry.

The Chelsea Garden - an all-day dining outlet at The Londoner Macao The Londoner Grand -- Grand Terrace Suite

"We are excited to collaborate with Luxury Group by Marriott International to bring the first Luxury Collection Hotel to market. Building on the success of The Londoner Macao, adding Londoner Grand to its portfolio represents a pivotal moment in our mission to elevate Macao's luxury hospitality landscape. This extraordinary hotel will serve as a gateway to Macao's fascinating cultural heritage, offering guests an immersive journey into a city steeped in history, gastronomy and unforgettable experiences," said Grant Chum, Chief Executive Officer and President of Sands China Ltd. "Bespoke hospitality paired perfectly with a seamless mix of classic and contemporary design, Londoner Grand will serve as a beacon of Macao's evolving identity as a world-class destination for discerning global travellers."

Designed by award-winning Peter Silling & Associates, the hotel is a masterpiece of Georgian-inspired architecture, its meticulously crafted rooms and suites radiate an elegant townhouse ambience that is inspired by London's prestigious Mayfair district. With an emphasis on form, proportion, and natural light the interior spaces strike a perfect balance between sophistication and comfort, featuring spacious open-plan living and dining areas that organically encourage socialising. For those seeking the ultimate indulgence, select suites offer private terraces, dedicated children's rooms, state-of-the-art media rooms, and exclusive private plunge pools.

Londoner Grand will add five distinctive concepts to The Londoner Macao's portfolio of exceptional dining offerings. Hampton Court will feature an international and Chinese buffet, while Chelsea Garden is an all-day dining outlet with the widest selection of local and regional Chinese cuisines featuring show kitchens throughout the garden themed restaurant. The Conservatory houses three unique areas: a dim sum restaurant and tearoom, a confectionery store, and a British pub bar. There will also be two signature Chinese restaurants, one serving up authentic Cantonese fare and the other catering to Sichuan cuisine lovers by presenting traditional flavours with a modern twist. Each venue is designed to provide a unique culinary adventure, cementing The Londoner Macao's status as a gastronomic destination in Macao.

With a rich selection of dining options, and an addition of 2,405 rooms and suites that can cater to groups of varying sizes and customer segments, Londoner Grand will further enhance the positioning of The Londoner Macao as a resort choice for business and pleasure. Together with The Venetian® Macao and The Parisian Macao, The Londoner Macao completes the integrated resort city and enables Sands China to consistently support Macao as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure.

"We are thrilled to work with Sands China Ltd. to bring the first Luxury Collection Hotel to Macao, a destination that continues to attract travellers across the globe," said Gavin Yu, Chief Development Officer, Greater China, Marriott International. "The highly anticipated hotel will blend Macao's East-meets-West culture with The Luxury Collection's distinctive perspective on luxury, providing our guests unparalleled access to a city rich with heritage, cuisine, and captivating experiences."

This collaboration between Sands China Ltd. and Marriott International underscores a shared vision to create transformative experiences for guests. Londoner Grand is poised to become a signature development in the Luxury Group by Marriott International's portfolio and a landmark in Macao, offering an unmatched blend of local authenticity, bespoke programming, and impeccable service that will attract more overseas visitors to the city and expand culinary and experiential options for the local community.

