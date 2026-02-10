Sands China Unites for Chinese New Year Community Care Initiative

As the Year of the Horse draws close, senior management from Las Vegas Sands and Sands China gathered in Macao to lead by example, bringing the Sands Cares spirit of community service to life as they joined team members in the annual Sands Cares Spring Celebrations with the Community. The initiative underscores Sands' long-standing commitment to corporate social responsibility across its operating regions, not only translating festive joy into community support, but also reflecting its deep respect for Chinese culture.

During an activity on Feb. 3, Patrick Dumont, president and chief operating officer of Las Vegas Sands, together with the senior management team, joined with 300 participants, including Sands China team members from across 20 departments and Sands Cares Ambassadors. Guided by the shared spirit of Sands Cares, participants prepared Lunar New Year gift packs and handwritten festive spring couplets. Together, they packaged more than 20,000 staple foods and essential items, assembling 2,000 Lunar New Year gift packs, each filled with care and well wishes for the community.

Sands China's commitment to community also extends to supporting local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Dumont and senior management paid a visit to Rua das Estalagens, offering early New Year greetings to enterprises participating in Sands China's Entrepreneurship Recruitment Programme for Rua das Estalagens, engaging directly with business owners and wishing them continued success in the year ahead.

To further support the growth of local social service organisations, all items within the gift packs packaged on Feb. 3, including cooking oil, rice, healthy noodles, cleaning supplies, and handwritten spring couplets, were sourced from the local NGO Fuhong Society of Macau. The gift packs were delivered by Sands Cares Ambassadors to elderly users of the Peng On Tung service and individuals in need, ensuring that every gesture of "Sands Cares" truly reaches both hands and hearts.

Dumont and members of the senior management team also took part in local New Year customs by learning to write traditional spring couplets, gaining first-hand appreciation of the cultural significance and auspicious meanings associated with the Chinese character Fu (福). During the activity, they also extended festive greetings to team members and volunteers in both Cantonese and Mandarin, creating a joyful atmosphere filled with laughter and warmth, while embracing Sands' long-standing commitment to community and Macao's rich Chinese cultural heritage.

Dumont and team expressed pride in Sands China's role as a dedicated employer and responsible corporate citizen. They also commended Sands China's volunteer team for its long-term dedication and enthusiasm, encouraging more team members to take part in volunteer programmes and help extend further care to the Macao community.

The Sands Cares Ambassador volunteer team was established as Macao's first corporate volunteer team within the industry. To date, more than 4,000 team members have participated, contributing over 360,000 cumulative volunteer hours. In the past year alone, the team organised an average of up to four community care activities per week, building strong, long-term partnerships through consistent and heartfelt service.

Now a nearly two-decade tradition, the "Sands Cares Spring Celebrations with the Community" event features broader participation and richer cultural exchange this year. In collaboration with various social service partners including the Peng On Tung Tele-Assistance Service Centre under the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macau, the Fuhong Society of Macau, the "Corner of Portuguese Cuisine" training restaurant, and the Everyone Stray Dogs Macau Volunteer Group, the initiative delivers a total of 2,000 Chinese New Year festive kits, 1,000 meal boxes, visits to 200 elderly individuals living alone, and provides employment opportunities for persons with disabilities through social enterprises — allowing care and blessings to circulate throughout the community.

Through thoughtful action, practical support, and genuine engagement, Sands China continues to live out the Sands Cares spirit, strengthening its partnership with Macao and working hand in hand with the community to build a more caring, inclusive society.

The Sands Cares Spring Celebration with the Community and other community initiatives are part of the Sands Cares global corporate citizenship programme. Over the years, the programme has introduced numerous initiatives to give back to society, actively collaborating with local charities and social service organisations to build a better, more harmonious, and inclusive Macao.

About Sands China Ltd.

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928). Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company's integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, The Parisian® Macao and The Londoner Macao®. The Company also owns and operates Sands® Macao on the Macao peninsula. The Company's portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at The Venetian Arena, The Londoner Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, the Londoner Theatre and the Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao. The Company's Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao's transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

For more information, please visit www.sandschina.com.

Sands Cares

A firm believer in the importance of corporate social responsibility, Sands China Ltd. engages with the local Macao community as a part of Sands Cares – the charitable giving programme of parent company Las Vegas Sands Corp. Sands Cares integrates the company's philanthropic work worldwide in four key areas: financial giving, community problem solving and collaboration, in-kind donations, and team member volunteerism.

Key areas of Sands Cares in Macao include the Sands Cares Ambassador programme for volunteering in the local community; charitable contributions to NGOs and community organisations; and sponsorship of community events.

For more information, please visit www.sands.com/sands-cares/

