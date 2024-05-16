Sands Macao Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Twenty years later, Sands Macao records millions of visits annually, after having paved the way for its sister properties across the water on the Cotai Strip – The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, The Londoner® Macao, and The Parisian Macao – which connect to form an integrated resort city housed under one roof, attracting visitors from around the world. Together, Sands China's five properties have recorded over 950 million visits since 2004.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of Sands China Ltd., said: "With our extensive presence in Macao spanning over two decades, Sands China takes immense pride in bearing witness to and actively participating in the flourishing development of this remarkable city. Together, we script an indelible chapter in history. The grand inauguration of Sands Macao in 2004 served as the pivotal moment in Macao's illustrious era of tourism. Drawing inspiration from the triumphant integrated resort model of Las Vegas, we subsequently embarked on a transformative journey that reshaped the Cotai skyline, effectively materialising the visionary aspirations of our esteemed founder, Mr. Sheldon G. Adelson. Sands Macao is unequivocally where it all began.

"Allow me to express my heartfelt appreciation to the Central People's Government, the Macao SAR Government, and the diverse sectors of society. Sands China brims with confidence in the future of Macao. Guided by the exceptional leadership of the two governments and fortified by the unwavering support of society at large, we shall persist in our pursuit of innovation, unveiling novel experiences for residents and tourists alike. Furthermore, we remain steadfast in our commitment to the promotion of Macao's moderate economic diversification."

With Sands Macao having set a rapid pace of development 20 years ago, Sands China has since grown in parallel with the growth of Macao as a world centre of tourism and leisure. Today, the company's portfolio of properties features over 12,000 hotel rooms and suites, 150 dining options, the region's premier meetings and conventions destination, more than 720 duty-free shops, and superstar entertainment at two arenas and four theatres.

Thursday's celebration theme featured a mesmerising nod to the original entertainment that captivated guests at the opening of Sands Macao 20 years ago, highlighted by stunning burlesque costumes and spectacular song and dance sequences. Local singer German Ku and London's West End artist Kayleigh Stephenson delivered outstanding performances, including a memorable duet, accompanied by a dazzling pyrotechnic display, all fully choreographed to a musical score illuminating the Sands Macao's facade, providing lively entertainment for invited guests, local residents, and visitors.

Later, during the gala dinner, a delightful medley of Moulin Rouge-inspired songs filled the air. Guests were treated to multi-platinum-selling vocal harmony group The Overtones, who have headlined many prestigious events including Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee. They delivered some show-stopping feel-good classics, adding to the festive atmosphere of the evening.

In addition to the ceremony, Sands China commemorated Sands Macao's 20th anniversary with a series of internal celebrations with staff in April and May – including more than 1,200 of the company's founding team members – in honour of their dedication, professionalism and contributions to the success of the company. By the end of 2024, over 15,000 team members will have reached their 10-year service anniversary milestones; among them, more than 6,600 and 1,500 will have served the company for more than 15 and 20 years, respectively. These statistics show how Sands China, as a company rooted in Macao, has made sure to nurture the development of its team members alongside the growth of the company.

The company extended its celebration to the wider community by hosting members of Fuhong Society of Macau on May 10, where 80 Sands Cares Ambassadors and Fuhong members joined hands to complete an artwork on the theme of Sands Macao's 20th anniversary – in the hope of promoting the spirit of community inclusion.

As the first Las Vegas-style entertainment property in Macao, Sands Macao laid solid ground for the success of Sands China Ltd. and the Cotai Strip. With Sands Macao and Sands China's integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip, the company is committed to transforming Macao into a world centre of tourism and leisure.

###

About Sands China Ltd.

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928). Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company's integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, The Parisian Macao and The Londoner® Macao. The Company also owns and operates Sands® Macao on the Macao peninsula. The Company's portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at the Cotai Arena, The Londoner Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, the Londoner Theatre and the Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao. The Company's Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao's transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

For more information, please visit www.sandschina.com.

Media contacts:

Corporate Communications, Venetian Macau Limited

Mabel Wu

Tel: +853 8118 2268

Email: [email protected]

Jesse Chiang

Tel: +853 8118 2054

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Sands China Ltd.