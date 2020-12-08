Sands Named to CDP Climate and Water A Lists

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) has again by recognized by global environmental nonprofit CDP, on its Climate and Water A Lists. This marks the sixth consecutive year the company has appeared on the Climate A List, and the third straight appearance on the Water A List.

Being named to the Climate A List highlights the company's work towards cutting emissions, mitigating climate risks and building Integrated Resorts responsibly, while the Water A List designation recognizes Sands' accomplishments in promoting water efficiency and conservation. Sands is one of only 64 companies to be named to both the Climate and Water A Lists.

"Our global sustainability strategy, driven by the Sands ECO360 program, is focused on leading the industry in environmentally responsible operations," said Katarina Tesarova, senior vice president of global sustainability at Sands. "Being named to both the Climate and Water A Lists is a result of our dedication to being responsible environmental stewards and a mark of distinction that encourages us to maintain our commitment to sustainable energy and water management."

The Climate and Water A List designations come on the heels of the company recently being named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices (DJSI), marking Sands' first appearance on the World Index. Sands is the only U.S.-based gaming and hospitality company to be recognized by both DJSI World and North America.

About Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS)

Las Vegas Sands is the world's pre-eminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts. We deliver unrivaled economic benefits to the communities in which we operate.

Sands created the meetings, incentives, convention and exhibition (MICE)-based Integrated Resort. Our industry-leading Integrated Resorts provide substantial contributions to our host communities including growth in leisure and business tourism, sustained job creation and ongoing financial opportunities for local small and medium-sized businesses.

Our properties include The Venetian Resort and Sands Expo in Las Vegas, and the iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd., we have developed the largest portfolio of properties on the Cotai Strip in Macao, including The Venetian Macao, The Plaza and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Sands Cotai Central and The Parisian Macao, as well as the Sands Macao on the Macao Peninsula.

Sands is dedicated to being a good corporate citizen, anchored by the core tenets of serving people, planet and communities. We deliver a great working environment for our team members worldwide, drive social impact through the Sands Cares charitable giving and community engagement program and lead in environmental performance through the award-winning Sands ECO360 global sustainability program. To learn more, please visit www.sands.com.

