Sandvik AB - Nomination Committee's proposal for Board of Directors for the 2024 Annual General Meeting

News provided by

Sandvik

24 Jan, 2024, 05:10 ET

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nomination Committee of Sandvik AB proposes the re-election of the Board members Claes Boustedt, Marika Fredriksson, Johan Molin, Andreas Nordbrandt, Helena Stjernholm, Stefan Widing and Kai Wärn as well as the election of Susanna Schneeberger as new Board member. Jennifer Allerton has declined re-election. Johan Molin is proposed to be re-elected Chairman of the Board.

Susanna Schneeberger, born 1973, has a Master of Science in International Business and has extensive experience from various executive roles in both traditional industry and software companies in a global environment. Her solid experience of responsibility for sales and marketing, strategy, acquisitions and digital development is expected to strengthen and complement the existing competence in Sandvik's Board.

The Nomination Committee's other proposals will be made public in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting of Sandvik AB. The Meeting will be held on April 29, 2024 in Sandviken, Sweden.

The Nomination Committee consists of its Chairman Fredrik Lundberg (AB Industrivärden), Daniel Kristiansson (Alecta), Marianne Nilsson (Swedbank Robur Funds), Lars Pettersson (Lundbergs) and Johan Molin (Sandvik's Chairman of the Board).

Further information can be obtained from the Nomination Committee's Chairman.

Stockholm, January 24, 2024

Sandvik AB

CONTACT:

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3914600/2559912.pdf

Sandvik AB â€" Nomination Committeeâ€™s proposal for Board of Directors for the 2024 Annual General Meeting

SOURCE Sandvik

Also from this source

Sandvik wins record order for surface drill rigs

Sandvik has received its largest ever order for surface drill rigs, valued at SEK 248 million. The order from US-based Sandvik dealer Country Boy...

Invitation: Presentation of Sandvik's report of the fourth quarter 2023

Sandvik will publish its fourth quarter results on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at approximately 08:00 AM CET. A combined webcast and conference call...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Mining

Image1

Mining

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.