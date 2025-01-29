Sandvik AB - Nomination Committee's proposal for Board of Directors for the 2025 Annual General Meeting

News provided by

Sandvik

Jan 29, 2025, 05:28 ET

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nomination Committee of Sandvik AB proposes the re-election of the Board members Claes Boustedt, Marika Fredriksson, Johan Molin, Andreas Nordbrandt, Susanna Schneeberger, Helena Stjernholm, Stefan Widing and Kai Wärn. Johan Molin is proposed to be re-elected Chairman of the Board.

The Nomination Committee's other proposals will be made public in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting of Sandvik AB. The Meeting will be held on April 29, 2025 in Sandviken, Sweden.

The Nomination Committee consists of its Chairman Fredrik Lundberg (AB Industrivärden), Daniel Kristiansson (Alecta), Marianne Nilsson (Swedbank Robur Funds), Lars Pettersson (Lundbergs) and Johan Molin (Sandvik's Chairman of the Board).

Further information can be obtained from the Nomination Committee's Chairman.

Stockholm, January 29, 2025

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008

