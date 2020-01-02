Sandvik acquires Melin Tool Company

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walter, a division within Sandvik Machining Solutions, has reached an agreement to acquire the privately owned US based company Melin Tool Company, a manufacturer of solid carbide tools. The acquisition further strengthens Walter's round tool offering, especially for the aerospace industry and the US channel partner market.

"By this acquisition we will further strengthen our round tools offering which is in line with Sandvik Machining Solutions' growth strategy," says Lars Bergström, President of Sandvik Machining Solutions.

"I am very pleased that we have reached an agreement to acquire Melin Tool Company as it increases our market presence, and has a strong innovation focus and high service level that is aligned with Walter's approach to doing business," says Richard Harris, President of Walter.

In the 12-month period ending September 2019 Melin Tool Company generated revenues of 22 million USD with 100 employees.

The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The transaction was closed on 31 December 2019. The deal is neutral to Sandvik earnings per share from the start.

Stockholm, 2 January 2020

Sandvik AB

