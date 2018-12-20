SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Dormer Pramet, a division within Sandvik Machining Solutions, has acquired the US based company Wetmore Tool & Engineering, a manufacturer of round tools specialized for the aerospace industry. The acquisition not only expands Dormer Pramet's range of round tools but it also facilitates an improved position in key aerospace markets such as the United States, United Kingdom etc.

"The acquisition is aligned with Sandvik Machining Solutions' growth strategy. Wetmore Tool & Engineering will add competence in application areas that complements our existing offering in round tools," says Klas Forsström, President of Sandvik Machining Solutions.

"I am very pleased that we have acquired Wetmore Tool & Engineering as they are a leader in air frame hole making, and this acquisition enhances our position as a one-stop-shop", says Stefan Steenstrup, President of Dormer Pramet.

In 2017, Wetmore Tool & Engineering generated revenues of about 160 million SEK and had 170 employees.

The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price and the transaction was simultaneously signed and closed. The deal is accretive to earnings per share from the start.

Stockholm, 9 January 2019

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact:

Ann-Sofie Nordh

Vice President Investor Relations

phone: +46-8-456-14-94



Martin Blomgren,

Press and Media Relations Manager

phone: +46-70-577-0549.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/sandvik-acquires-us-based-wetmore-tool---engineering,c2714032

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/2714032/974002.pdf Sandvik acquires US based Wetmore Tool & Engineering

SOURCE Sandvik