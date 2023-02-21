Sandvik announces changes to the Group Executive Management

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has appointed Sofia Sirvell as Chief Digital Officer (CDO) for the Sandvik Group and new member of the Group Executive Management as of March 1, 2023. Sofia Sirvell, born in 1974, is currently Sandvik Group Chief Information Officer (CIO), a position she has held since 2021. Prior to joining Sandvik, she was the Deputy CTO at H&M Group, where she had a leading role in the fashion company's digital transformation.

In the CDO role, she will continue the digital transformation of Sandvik and support collaboration across the Group to enhance digital capabilities and IT. Sofia Sirvell will continue to lead the global Group IT organization and report to Stefan Widing, CEO and President of Sandvik.

"There is a strong strategic focus to deliver on the digital transformation of Sandvik, which entails both developing our digital customer offering and strengthening the digital capabilities across Sandvik. The global support function for IT plays a key role in driving this shift. The addition of Sofia Sirvell to the Group Executive Management is a natural and positive step, and I am confident that she with her competence will contribute in an excellent way to the team," says Stefan Widing.

Additionally, Jessica Alm, Executive Vice President and Head of Group Communications and Sustainability, has decided to leave Sandvik to become the Chief Communications Officer at Essity. Jessica Alm joined Sandvik in 2006. She has been in her current position and a member of the Group Executive Management since 2013. She will leave Sandvik no later than August, 2023. The process to find a successor will now be initiated.

"Jessica Alm has made a big contribution to Sandvik during her years in the company, shaping our communications organization with her strong leadership and competence. She has been a highly appreciated colleague and I wish her all the best for the future as she now moves on to a new challenge," says Stefan Widing.

