Sandvik appoints Susanne Pahlén Åklundh as a new member of the Board of SMT

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously communicated, the Sandvik Board intends to formally propose the distribution and listing of its business area Sandvik Materials Technology (SMT) at a shareholders' meeting, with the target to complete the listing in the second or third quarter of 2022, subject to shareholder approval. The listing is planned to be made at the Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange.

On November 9, 2021, it was announced that Andreas Nordbrandt had been appointed Chairman of the Board of SMT, and that Claes Boustedt and Karl Åberg had been appointed board members. On January 28, 2022, it was announced that Kerstin Konradsson had been appointed board member.

Since before, SMT Business Area President Göran Björkman is also a member of the board.

As part of this process, Sandvik has now in addition appointed Susanne Pahlén Åklundh as a new member of the SMT Board.

Susanne Pahlén Åklundh, born 1960, holds a M.Sc in Chemical Engineering from Lund University. She has extensive international, operational and commercial experience from a long career at Alfa Laval, where she most recently was President of the Energy division and member of the Group Management. She is currently a board member at Assa Abloy and Chair of the Board at Alfdex. She has previously been a board member at Trelleborg and Nederman.

With the appointment of Susanne Pahlén Åklundh the SMT Board of Directors is now complete.

Stockholm, March 9, 2022

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008.

