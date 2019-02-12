Sandvik Capital Markets Day 2019

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 21-22, 2019, Sandvik will arrange its Capital Markets Day in Tampere, Finland, at the production facility and test mine of Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology.

The Capital Markets Day provides an opportunity for institutional investors, financial analysts and financial media to get an update on the strategy and development of Sandvik.

The Capital Markets Day will commence with a casual dinner on May 21. On May 22, presentations will be held by Björn Rosengren, President and CEO and Tomas Eliasson, CFO as well as by business area management. Participants will also get a guided tour of the test mine, the digitalization center for automated mining solutions and parts of the new rock drill innovation center.

Use the link below to register no later than April 1, 2019.

The number of seats is limited. Your participation is not confirmed until you have received a confirmation e-mail.

https://www.home.sandvik/en/investors/cmd/cmd-2019/

Recordings of the presentations and the corresponding slides will be available on Sandvik's website no later than 23 May. There will be no live webcast of the event.

For further information contact: Ann-Sofie Nordh, Vice President Investor Relations, tel +46 8 456 1494 or Martin Blomgren, Media Relations Manager, tel +46-70-577-0549.

