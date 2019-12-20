Sandvik Capital Markets Day in November 2020

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In November 2020, Sandvik will arrange its Capital Markets Day in co-ordination with SKF and Volvo, including visits to Sandvik and SKF sites in Austria and onwards to Volvo in Gothenburg, Sweden.

On 3 November 2020, Sandvik will host its Capital Markets Day in Graz/St. Martin im Sulmtal, Austria at the cutting tools recycling facility of Sandvik Machining Solutions.

The Capital Markets Day provides an opportunity for institutional investors, financial analysts and financial media to get an update on the strategy and development of Sandvik.

Presentations will be held by Stefan Widing, President and CEO and Tomas Eliasson, CFO as well as by business area management. Participants will also get a guided tour of the plant where used cutting tools are recycled for circular raw material supply.

The Capital Markets Day is organized in co-ordination with SKF and Volvo. Please save the following dates:

3 November 2020 Sandvik CMD in Graz/St. Martin im Sulmtal, Austria

4 November 2020 SKF CMD in Steyr, Austria

5 November 2020 Volvo CMD in Gothenburg, Sweden

A formal invitation with a complete agenda, registration, suggested flights, etc. will be sent out during the second quarter of 2020. Transfer between Sandvik and SKF will be arranged.

Stockholm, 20 December 2019

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact

Ann-Sofie Nordh

Vice President Investor Relations

phone: +46-8-456-14-94 or

Martin Blomgren

Press and Media Relations Manager

phone: +46-70-577-0549.

