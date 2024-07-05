Sandvik wins major order from Evolution Mining

STOCKHOLM, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has received a major underground mining equipment order from Australian-based Evolution Mining. The order was booked in the second quarter and valued at approximately SEK 300 million. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the third quarter 2024 and continue over the next 12 months.

The order includes Sandvik's advanced underground loaders, trucks and development drills, to be implemented in different mines in Australia.

"We are very pleased that we continue to be a trusted partner to Evolution Mining and that we strengthen our partnership further as they renew big part of their fleet," says Mats Eriksson, President of Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions.

