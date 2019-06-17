Sandvik Completes the Acquisition of Newtrax
Jun 17, 2019, 03:11 ET
SANDVIKEN, Sweden, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has completed the previously announced acquisition of Newtrax, a supplier of technology in wireless connectivity to monitor and provide insights on underground mining operations, including people, machines and the environment.
Newtrax is headquartered in Montréal, Canada, and in 2018 Newtrax generated revenues of about 26 million CAD with 120 employees. The deal is initially slightly accretive to earnings per share.
