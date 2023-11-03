Sandvik completes the acquisition of software supplier esco GmbH

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has completed the previously announced acquisition of esco GmbH engineering solutions consulting, a German-based supplier of software for power skiving, an important technology within gear machining. The company will be reported in Sandvik Coromant, a division within Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions.

Esco, founded in 1993, has around 17 employees and is headquartered in Aachen, Germany. In 2022, the company generated revenues of about SEK 14 million. The impact on Sandvik's EBITA margin and earnings per share will be limited.

Stockholm, November 3, 2023
Sandvik AB

