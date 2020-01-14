Sandvik completes the acquisition of Summerill Tube Corporation

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has completed the previously announced acquisition of Summerill Tube Corporation, a manufacturer of high precision tubes. Since 1892 it has delivered seamless and welded tubing in stainless steels and nickel alloys to various high demanding industries including aerospace, transportation and petrochemical.

Summerill Tube Corporation is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA, and generated revenues of about 100 million SEK with 45 employees in 2018. The deal has a limited impact on earnings per share from the start.

Stockholm, 14 January 2020

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Ann-Sofie Nordh, Vice President Investor Relations, phone: +46-8- 456-14-94 or Martin Blomgren, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46-70-577-0549.

SOURCE Sandvik