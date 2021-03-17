Sandvik provides proforma numbers for Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions and Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions

News provided by

Sandvik

Mar 17, 2021, 04:47 ET

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 16, 2020, Sandvik announced that a decision had been made to establish a new business area: Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions (SRP), consisting of the Crushing and Screening division, which previously was part of the business area Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology. At the same time, it was announced that Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology would change name to Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions (SMR). The new structure was effective on January 1, 2021.

Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions

                                   

Q12020

                                   

Q22020

                                   

Q32020

                                   

Q42020

                                   

FY2020

                                               

                                   

Order intake

 

8,598

 

8,400

 

8,519

 

9,314

 

34,832

 

                                   

Organic growth, order intake, %

 

-7

 

-7

 

4

 

17

 

1

 

                                   

Revenues

 

8,244

 

7,899

 

8,399

 

9,031

 

33,572

 

                                   

   o/w aftermarket, %

 

65

 

62

 

60

 

58

 

61

 

                                   

   o/w equipment, %

 

35

 

38

 

40

 

42

 

39

 

                                   

Organic growth, revenues, %

 

-2

 

-11

 

-1

 

-1

 

-4

 

                                   

Operating profit

 

1,453

 

934

 

1,820

 

2,192

 

6,400

 

                                   

% of revenues

 

17.6

 

11.8

 

21.7

 

24.3

 

19.1

 

                                   

Adjusted operating profit*

 

1,453

 

1,601

 

1,820

 

2,011

 

6,885

 

                                   

% of revenues

 

17.6

 

20.3

 

21.7

 

22.3

 

20.5

 

                                   

Net working capital, %

 

31.3

 

33.5

 

30.8

 

25.7

 

29.6

 

                                   

Return on capital employed, %

 

25.5

 

16.7

 

32.9

 

41.7

 

29.2

 

                                   

No. of employees

 

12,440

 

11,741

 

11,972

 

12,442

 

12,442

 

*Adjusted for items affecting comparability

Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions

                                   

Q12020

                                   

Q22020

                                   

Q32020

                                   

Q42020

                                   

FY2020

                                               

                                   

Order intake

 

1,973

 

1,373

 

1,614

 

1,612

 

6,571

 

                                   

Organic growth, order intake, %

 

-15

 

-23

 

-3

 

1

 

-11

 

                                   

Revenues

 

1,531

 

1,590

 

1,536

 

1,802

 

6,459

 

                                   

   o/w aftermarket, %

 

56

 

49

 

54

 

50

 

52

 

                                   

   o/w equipment, %

 

44

 

51

 

46

 

50

 

48

 

                                   

Organic growth, revenues, %

 

-15

 

-16

 

-6

 

0

 

-9

 

                                   

Operating profit

 

208

 

232

 

263

 

288

 

990

 

                                   

% of revenues

 

13.6

 

14.6

 

17.1

 

16.0

 

15.3

 

                                   

Adjusted operating profit*

 

208

 

232

 

263

 

335

 

1,038

 

                                   

% of revenues

 

13.6

 

14.6

 

17.1

 

18.6

 

16.1

 

                                   

Net working capital, %

 

23.9

 

22.7

 

22.1

 

16.7

 

20.9

 

                                   

Return on capital employed, %

 

17.6

 

19.8

 

23.5

 

26.9

 

21.9

 

                                   

No. of employees

 

1,797

 

1,636

 

1,690

 

1,736

 

1,736

 

*Adjusted for items affecting comparability

Stockholm, March 17, 2021

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, Vice President Investor Relations, phone: +46 70 782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 79 098 2670.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/sandvik-provides-proforma-numbers-for-sandvik-mining-and-rock-solutions-and-sandvik-rock-processing-,c3307971

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3307971/1388063.pdf

Sandvik provides proforma numbers for Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions and Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions

SOURCE Sandvik

Also from this source

Sandvik AB - Nomination Committee's proposal for Board of...

Sandvik: Interim Report Fourth Quarter 2020...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics