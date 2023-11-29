Sandvik wins large mining equipment order in Democratic Republic of the Congo

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has received a large underground mining equipment order from Jimond Mining Management Company (JMMC), a subsidiary of the Chinese global mining services provider JCHX Mining Management Co., Ltd. to be used in the Kamoa-Kakula copper mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The order is valued at around SEK 200 million and will be booked in the fourth quarter 2023.

The order includes Toro™ TH663i trucks, Toro™ LH621i loaders and Sandvik DL432i longhole production drills. Deliveries are scheduled during the first three quarters of 2024.

"Sandvik's intelligent load and haul equipment has been in operation at Kamoa-Kakula since 2019, and I am pleased to see us again selected to supply our highly productive offering. With this order we also expand our collaboration with JMMC to include intelligent underground drills, a testament to the strength of our solutions offering," says Mats Eriksson, President of Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions.

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008.

