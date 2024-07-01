Sandvik wins major order for underground mining equipment in Portugal

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has received a major underground mining equipment order from the Portugal-based distributor Cimertex, for delivery to the Portuguese mining company Almina Minas do Alentejo S.A. The order is valued at approximately SEK 340 million, and deliveries are scheduled to begin in the third quarter 2024 and continue through 2025.

The order includes Toro™ TH663i trucks, Toro™ LH621i loaders, Sandvik DS411 rock bolters and Sandvik DL421 longhole production drills. A majority of the trucks will be equipped with AutoMine® Fleet, Sandvik's highly advanced automation system for a fleet of underground loaders and trucks sharing the same production area. The order also includes a seven-year full aftermarket service contract for Almina.

"This agreement is a testament to the strength of our advanced mining equipment and the well proven capabilities of our mining automation solutions. We are very pleased to deepen our long-term collaboration with Cimertex, and with the continued confidence from Almina. We look forward to support Almina as they work to improve productivity and reduce costs in their mining operations," says Mats Eriksson, President of Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions.

The order will help Almina double its current production capacity in Portugal's Iberian pyrite belt. Following delivery of the new equipment, Almina will operate one of the largest Sandvik fleets in Europe.

