STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik will deliver a fleet of intelligent underground drills to a mining customer in Southeast Asia.

The order is valued at approximately SEK 500 million and was booked in the second quarter 2024. The order includes development drills, rock bolters and longhole drills. Deliveries will begin during Q3 2024 and continue through Q2 2025.

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/sandvik-wins-major-order-to-mine-in-southeast-asia,c4009348

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/4009348/2894642.pdf Sandvik wins major order to mine in Southeast Asia

SOURCE Sandvik