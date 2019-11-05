Sandvine awarded multimillion dollar order from European Tier 1 mobile operator for NFV deployment of Analytics, Network Optimization, and Revenue Generation use cases

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvine, a leading provider of network intelligence solutions, announced that it has been awarded a multimillion dollar order from a Tier 1 mobile network operator in Europe. This deployment will provide the operator with a unique combination of Analytics, Network Optimization, and Revenue Generation use case solutions,across a large multivendor deployment footprint supporting tens of millions of subscribers.

"Sandvine offers a unique combination of use cases that create a powerful aggregate return on investment," said Lyn Cantor, President and CEO of Sandvine. "For multivendor mobile networks, only Sandvine can deliver the infrastructure that enables analytics-driven machine learning-powered automation for competitive differentiation and cost efficiencies."

The deployment for the operator is being delivered on a virtual infrastructure for all of the software components that enable the use cases deployed. Sandvine is deployed on commercial-off-the-shelf hardware and leverages a KVM hypervisor to deliver a scalable, high performance network deployment capable of supporting tens of millions of subscribers. This deployment builds on Sandvine's large and fast growing installed base of virtual and NFV deployments across fixed mobile, WiFi, and satellite operators.

The Analytics use cases will enable the operator to gain better visibility into the quality of experience delivered to their subscribers and monitor the changing trends in usage that will affect their network planning. The intelligence gathered will be visualized by Sandvine's Insights family and data will also be streamed to the operator's big data systems. The Network Optimization use cases include Sandvine's subscriber-aware Fair Usage and Congestion Management for Mobile Networks and enable the operator to manage peak usage to avoid customer dissatisfaction. The Revenue Generation use cases enable new charging models and customer engagement opportunities.

Sandvine's virtual deployment model will create a more nimble network that can be dynamically scaled up and down to meet the ever-changing capacity needs. The deployment of these use cases will enable the mobile operator to differentiate service offerings from their competition. New use cases can be stacked with existing ones to further enhance ROI for the deployment and increase the value of their investment, both within the existing solution verticals as well as expanding into other Sandvine solution verticals such as Revenue Generation and Revenue Assurance. Finally, with this Sandvine deployment, the operator is creating a solid foundation for future automation deployments that will enable network transformation for not only their existing network, but also future 5G deployments.

ABOUT SANDVINE

Sandvine helps organizations run world-class networks with Active Network Intelligence, leveraging analytics and automation to improve network behavior in real-time. For more information, visit http://www.sandvine.com or follow Sandvine on Twitter @Sandvine.

