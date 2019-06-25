Sandvine Displaces Incumbent Vendor In Tier 1 APAC Service Provider

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvine, a leading provider of Network Intelligence solutions, announced that it has won a new major Tier 1 customer logo in Asia, displacing the incumbent vendor in a fixed network deployment. The replacement of the incumbent was driven by fundamental data quality issues and the failure to deliver on value commitments for the customer as more traffic became encrypted and the network utilization exceeded 100Gbps. This order was received in the first quarter of 2019.

"We are very pleased with this award. It underscores the continued strength of our core solutions and innovation investments as well as the integrity of 'delivering on committed capabilities' throughout our commercial engagement. As network operators continue to address the significant challenges around volumetric growth of data and video traffic, Sandvine leads the market in meeting the needs with the best data throughput performance, while additionally maintaining the industry's best data quality and accuracy," said Lyn Cantor, President and CEO of Sandvine.

Sandvine is able to deliver effective congestion management as individual user speeds increase and the aggregate bandwidth needed in several sites exceeds 100Gbps. This ability to scale not only in bandwidth, but also with future use cases on the same platform, were some of the deciding factors in the operator selecting Sandvine to replace their incumbent vendor.

As shown in the Sandvine Global Internet Phenomena Report, video traffic dominates networks in APAC, and the operator wanted to ensure that their network optimization solution had the benefit of the latest application identification technology to classify over-the-top (OTT) traffic. The sophisticated and flexible congestion management, fair usage, and subscriber identification options within the Fair Usage and Congestion Management use case prompted the operator to choose Sandvine. The operator also plans to use the Analytics capabilities of the Sandvine solution, and will expand into a number of use cases in this area in future expansions.

The Active Network Intelligence portfolio enables Fixed, Mobile, Cable, and Satellite operators to deliver high quality services to their customers while generating revenue and minimizing CAPEX and OPEX through measurable return on investments.

To hear more about the unique value proposition that is driving network operators to Sandvine, attend our webinar Automating with Intent: Using the right data at the right time on 24 July, 2019 at 10:00am EDT.

ABOUT SANDVINE

Sandvine helps organizations run world-class networks with Active Network Intelligence, leveraging analytics and automation to improve network behavior in real-time. For more information, visit http://www.sandvine.com or follow Sandvine on Twitter @Sandvine.

MEDIA CONTACT

Cam Cullen

Sandvine

+1 510 228 4302

ccullen@sandvine.com

SOURCE Sandvine

Related Links

http://www.sandvine.com

