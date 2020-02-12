Sandvine launches cloud-optimized hyperscale data plane with new ActiveLogic software

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvine, the leader in Active Network Intelligence (ANI) solutions, today announced ActiveLogic, a cloud-optimized, hyperscale, CUPS-compliant data plane software solution for any network access type, including emerging 5G deployments. ActiveLogic is powered by a unique machine learning-based application classification engine. The ANI Classification Engine (ACE) accurately classifies traffic even when end-to-end encryption techniques are used, rendering almost all of the current "DPI" solutions on the market today obsolete. ActiveLogic is available now for customer testing with cloud, virtual, and COTS hardware options.

"ActiveLogic is the final piece in Sandvine's strategy because it once again raises the bar for the critical data that is used to drive automation and cloud adoption," said Lyn Cantor, President and CEO of Sandvine. "With ActiveLogic, Sandvine maintains our leadership in performance and visibility that can be deployed on COTS hardware and in cloud architectures, driving down the total cost of ownership to enable greater profitability by both reducing cost and enabling network automation."

ActiveLogic is optimized for CUPS deployments, drastically simplifying integration into cloud and 5G customer deployments. It supports either a passive deployment model for 5G components, like the network data analytics function for experiential analytics, or an inline deployment for user plane function to manage networks with closed-loop automation to enhance the user experience. The software has been extensively tested and deployed in Amazon's cloud environment to support both private NFV and public cloud use case deployments. Privacy is an integral part of the ActiveLogic software to support public cloud deployments, with all personally identifiable information protected throughput the system in transit across the network as well as in the analytics data that is generated by ActiveLogic. All of Sandvine's extensive library of ANI use cases can be dynamically deployed, scaled, and distributed with an ActiveLogic deployment in concert with the Elements management platform.

The ACE is a fundamental building block for ActiveLogic to deliver on Sandvine's core value proposition of granular and accurate despite the continued trend of internet traffic going dark. As the use of encrypted DNS, DNS over HTTP, and encrypted SNI ramps up, the common tools used by network monitoring solutions to identify traffic are disappearing. ACE is the first active, machine learning engine for signatures, designed to identify traffic solely based on behavioral analysis. This classification engine also interacts with the Sandvine Cloud to track new traffic patterns in real-time and maintain highly accurate traffic classification for critical charging and regulatory compliance use cases.

ActiveLogic is completely platform independent, with the same functionality regardless of deployment on either a cloud or virtual infrastructure. Sandvine is also introducing a new appliance family – iQ – with the first appliance iQ42000, which is solely based on a COTS hardware platform. It delivers a lower total cost of ownership for network operators and mimics cloud hardware environment with bare metal software deployments for customers who are not ready to transition to a pure virtual or cloud environment.

For more information, please see https://www.sandvine.com/products/activelogic.

ABOUT SANDVINE

Sandvine helps organizations run world-class networks with Active Network Intelligence, leveraging analytics and automation to improve network behavior in real-time. For more information, visit http://www.sandvine.com or follow Sandvine on Twitter @Sandvine.

MEDIA CONTACT

Cam Cullen

Sandvine

+1 510 228 4302

ccullen@sandvine.com

SOURCE Sandvine

Related Links

http://www.sandvine.com

