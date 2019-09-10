Sandvine releases 2019 Global Internet Phenomena Report

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvine, a leading provider of network intelligence solutions, has announced the release of the 2019 Global Internet Phenomena Report.

The Global Internet Phenomena Report is the authoritative view on how applications are consuming the world's internet bandwidth. With an installed base of over 2.5B subscribers worldwide across over 160 Tier 1 and Tier 2 fixed, mobile, WiFi, and satellite operators, Sandvine's visibility into internet trends is unparalleled in the industry. This edition of the report reports on total volume of traffic for thousands of distinct applications, content providers, and internet protocols that are the core intellectual property of Sandvine's network intelligence solutions.The report highlights the trends that are driving bandwidth consumption worldwide, and how market shifts in entertainment are changing consumer behavior on networks.

Commenting on the report, Lyn Cantor, President and CEO at Sandvine, said: "The foundation of Sandvine's business model is being the best network intelligence company with use cases that help our customers understand, automate, optimize, and manage subscriber quality of experience. The Global Internet Phenomena Report is our commitment to delivering the pre-eminent view of global trends and distilled insights into what our network operator ecosystem sees and manages in terms of services delivered to subscribers."

Some highlights from this edition of the report include:

Video is over 60% of the total downstream volume of traffic on the internet.

Netflix is 12.60% of the total downstream volume of traffic across the entire internet and 11.44% of all internet traffic.

Google is 12% of overall internet traffic, driven by YouTube, search, and the Android ecosystem.

Gaming traffic and gaming-related bandwidth consumption is increasing as gaming downloads, Twitch streaming, and eSports go mainstream.

BitTorrent is over 27% of total upstream volume of traffic, and over 44% in EMEA alone.

Facebook applications make up over 15% of the total internet traffic in APAC.

The report includes spotlights on the traffic share leaders for video, social networking, messaging, audio streaming, and gaming.

These highlights and more will be shared in the full report, which is available now . Live webinars will be given at 10 a.m. EDT and 9 p.m. EDT to discuss the report, and replays will be available after the live event.

