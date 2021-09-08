Sandvine's Momentum in Japan Underscores Importance of Application and Network Intelligence for Digital Service Success

Sandvine's Application and Network Intelligence Portfolio helps Japanese service providers grow 5G & digital services Tweet this

Lyn Cantor, CEO, Sandvine: "With emerging digital service models around eCommerce, finance, energy, smart manufacturing, and healthcare, there's billions-of-dollars in opportunities for Japanese service providers. We are excited to work with both current and prospective customers in order to improve applications quality of experience and the variety of smart services available to Japanese enterprises and consumers."

John Abraham, Principal Analyst, Analysys Mason said: "Japan is unique in the telecom world, with high mobile penetration, mature digital offerings and a growing appetite for digital lifestyle services. Customers want innovative services and demand will grow exponentially with 5G use cases for enhanced mobile broadband, massive IoT, and augmented/virtual reality — all of which require steady vigilance to understand when and where speed, capacity and latency might become issues and to proactively act before they affect application Quality of Experience."

Understanding customer perceptions about the applications they value most will help Japanese service providers improve their networks and services, accelerate the growth of digital lifestyle service revenues, and prepare for expanding digital ecosystems in which they can offer an array of services, bundles, promotions, and payment options.

To learn more about Sandvine's Application and Network Intelligence Portfolio and the solutions that are helping Japanese service providers analyze, optimize, and monetize applications, schedule a demo and download our eBook "Active Network Intelligence Use Cases for Network Operators."

