Sanitary Pumps Market in the US to record USD 69.92 Mn growth | 3.01% YOY growth expected in 2022 | Technavio

Jan 31, 2022, 05:00 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sanitary pumps market in the US is highly competitive owing to the presence of concentrated buyers. The presence of several international and regional players has further increased the competition in the market. The increasing competition from the international players is driving many regional players to offer customized pumping solutions to customers at lower prices.
The market is also witnessing the entry of new players. Some players are focusing on making partnerships with regional players to promote the sales of their sanitary pumps.
Key Sanitary Pumps Market Report Highlights:
- Market growth 2021-2026: USD 69.92 million
- Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.97%
- YoY growth (%) in 2022: 3.01%
- Performing product segment: PD sanitary pump
Sanitary Pumps Market in US: Segmentation Analysis
- Product
- PD Sanitary Pump
- Centrifugal Sanitary Pump
- End-user
- Food And Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
- Others
By product, the market generated maximum revenue in the positive displacement (PD) sanitary pump segment in 2021. The segment is driven by the introduction of new types of positive displacement sanitary pumps, such as twin-screw pumps. Also, the increasing applications of PD sanitary pumps in the biotechnical, pharmaceutical, and food processing industries will contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Similarly, by end-user, the food and beverages industry is exhibiting maximum demand for sanitary pumps. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Sanitary pumps Market in US: Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies
These are some of the dominant players in the sanitary pumps market.
- Alfa Laval AB: The company offers sanitary centrifugal pumps that reduce the total cost of ownership across the dairy, food, beverage, home-personal care, and biotech and pharmaceutical industries.
- Ampco Pumps Co.: The company offers Sanitary Centrifugal Pumps, Sanitary Positive Displacement Pumps, and many more.
- Dover Corp.: The company offers MAAG Group which is a solution provider for customizable systems and integrated solutions in process technology.
- GEA Group AG: The company offers sanitary pumps such as hygienic pumps, GEA Hilge HYGIA, GEA smart pump, GEA varipumps, and many more.
- IDEX Corp.: The company offers sanitary pumps for chemical, agriculture, energy, and other sectors.
- ITT Inc.
- KSB SE and Co. KGaA
- Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc
- SPX FLOW Inc.
- Xylem Inc.
The sanitary pumps market in US is fragmented. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the sanitary pumps market in us are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Sanitary Pumps Market in US: Key Drivers
Increasingly stringent regulations in the food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries, rising focus on improving energy efficiency in industries, and growing demand for sanitary pumps in the food and beverage industry will offer immense growth opportunities.
- Increasingly stringent regulations in the food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries:
Regulations governing the food and beverage industry are becoming more stringent across the world. For instance, in the US, the USFDA regulations mandate food and beverage companies to adopt certain measures and protocols to prevent water-borne contaminants in their production processes. With the increase in the hygiene and cleanliness-related regulations in the food and beverage industry, the demand for sanitary pumps is expected to increase during the forecast period.
|
Sanitary Pumps Market In US Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.97%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 69.92 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.01
|
Regional analysis
|
US
|
Performing market contribution
|
US at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alfa Laval AB, Ampco Pumps Co., Dover Corp., GEA Group AG, IDEX Corp., ITT Inc., KSB SE and Co. KGaA, Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc, SPX FLOW Inc., and Xylem Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
