SANITATION DISTRICTS CELEBRATE 336 COMPANIES AS EXEMPLARY "GOOD CORPORATE CITIZENS"

WHITTIER, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts (Sanitation Districts) proudly honored 336 companies today with certificates recognizing them as "good corporate citizens" for 2023. These distinguished companies have consistently met wastewater discharge limits, maintained their environmental equipment to high standards, and adhered to all permit requirements. Notably, seventy-four of these companies have earned this accolade for five or more consecutive years.

"Our partnership with industrial dischargers is crucial in ensuring that their wastewater meets or surpasses regulatory standards," said Robert C. Ferrante, Chief Engineer and General Manager of the Sanitation Districts. "The dedication these companies show in treating their wastewater underscores their commitment to safeguarding public health and the environment. This collaboration not only enhances our operational efficiency but also helps keep costs down for our ratepayers, reinforcing our mission to produce clean water." Ferrante announced the awardees at the Sanitation Districts' Boards of Directors meetings.

"It is truly an honor to celebrate the achievements of these award recipients and to spotlight the positive impact they have on our community," said Sam Bell, owner of Metal Surfaces, Inc. of Bell Gardens and Chair of the Sanitation Districts' Industry Advisory Council. "Their exemplary work demonstrates the collective effort we can make in protecting our environment."

The Certificates of Recognition were introduced by the Sanitation Districts' Industry Advisory Council, which consists of ten representatives from various industrial sectors. This initiative, now in its twenty-eighth year, reflects the Council's and the Sanitation Districts' commitment to recognizing industries with outstanding compliance records.

"This recognition program demonstrates the continued and successful collaborative relationship between industry and the Sanitation Districts to protect public health and the environment," added Andre Schmidt, Head of the Sanitation Districts' Industrial Waste Section.

The Sanitation Districts are a regional public agency consisting of 24 independent special districts serving over 5.5 million people in 78 cities and unincorporated territory within Los Angeles County. The agency protects public health and the environment through innovative and cost-effective wastewater and solid waste management and, in doing so, convert waste into resources such as recycled water, energy and recycled materials.

