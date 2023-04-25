Sanitation Districts Early Adopter of New Lab Standard

WHITTIER, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts announced that its laboratories have been recognized for adopting a new standard that will ensure the quality and accuracy of laboratory data. The new standard, the 2016 TNI standard, is not required to be implemented until 2024. However, the Sanitation Districts upgraded its policies and procedures early to meet these stringent standards as soon as possible.

"I'm proud of the work our team has done to implement the newest TNI standard, which will increase the accuracy, completeness and consistency of our test results," said Mike Hoxsey, Manager of the Sanitation Districts' laboratories. "We have 10 laboratories that conduct 450,000 analyses per year on water, air, and soil that ensure we meet regulatory requirements for the protection of human health and the environment for our operations. Meeting these new laboratory standards assures regulators and the public that our data are accurate and of the highest quality. We couldn't have achieved this milestone ahead of schedule without the hard work and dedication of the entire Laboratory staff."

The Sanitation Districts are a regional public agency that serves the wastewater and solid waste management needs of 78 cities and unincorporated areas in Los Angeles County. The agency protects public health and the environment and, in so doing, converts waste into resources like recycled water, green energy and recycled materials.

The Laboratories Section of the Sanitation Districts consists of over 170 people educated and experienced in biology, chemistry, microbiology and related disciplines. This group provides laboratory testing that helps the agency operate its 11 wastewater treatment plants. The group also provides testing to confirm compliance with regulations and support research within the environmental field.

Districts Contact: Michael Hoxsey

(562) 908-4288, ext. 3001

[email protected]

SOURCE Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County