Sanitation Strategies Debuts the Solid Acid Perpetual Drum™ System at National AALAS Annual Meeting

HOLT, Mich., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanitation Strategies, LLC will publicly debut its solid acid Perpetual Drum™ System at the upcoming National AALAS Annual Meeting in Long Beach, California, November 10–13, 2025 (Booth #628).

Sanitation Strategies' New Solid Acid Perpetual Drum System

The Perpetual Drum™ System, a patent-pending, proprietary technology developed by Sanitation Strategies, has already transformed the way facilities manage their sanitation programs by eliminating the need for traditional liquid detergent drums. The system dissolves solid acid detergent directly into a dual-containment tank, creating a liquid acid detergent solution ready to dispense into automated washers. As a result, facilities gain valuable storage space, reduce plastic waste, and lower costs associated with labor, detergent usage, and drum disposal.

The new solid acid Perpetual Drum™ System marks the next evolution in this groundbreaking product line, complementing the company's existing solid alkaline Perpetual Drum™ System. Together, they provide a complete, sustainable solution for both acidic and alkaline detergent solution needs across biomedical research facilities.

"I believe our patent-pending Perpetual Drum System represents the future of chemical delivery technology in our market," said Sherman McDonald, Founder and President of Sanitation Strategies, LLC. "The system is redefining how facilities approach detergent handling and sustainability. With the introduction of the solid acid system, we're continuing to push innovation forward, providing our customers with smarter, safer, and more sustainable solutions."

About Sanitation Strategies, LLC

Sanitation Strategies, LLC provides tailored sanitation programs to the biomedical research industry through a comprehensive service platform that includes a skilled team of service technicians, a proprietary sanitation data management system, SolidTek® solid detergent technology and the patent pending Perpetual Drum™ system. Trusted by research facilities across the United States, Sanitation Strategies supports animal well-being and research integrity through its innovative hygienic solutions.

