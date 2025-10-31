Sanitation Strategies Launches LABSAN PEROXISAN™ TB RTU - A Ready-to-Use Hydrogen Peroxide Disinfectant with 1-Minute Kill on TB and Corynebacterium bovis

HOLT, Mich., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanitation Strategies, LLC, a leader in innovative sanitation products and services for the biomedical research industry, today announced the launch of LABSAN PEROXISAN™ TB Ready-to-Use, a hydrogen peroxide disinfectant and EPA-registered tuberculocide designed for rapid, broad-spectrum disinfection in animal care and research environments.

This latest addition to Sanitation Strategies' growing LABSAN product line delivers 1-minute kill times against Mycobacterium bovis (TB) and Corynebacterium bovis (C. bovis), two of the most significant microbial challenges in vivarium sanitation. LABSAN PEROXISAN™ TB RTU provides fast, effective with no dilution or mixing required.

"LABSAN PEROXISAN TB Ready to Use exemplifies our commitment to creating high-performance disinfection solutions that prioritize both animal welfare and operational efficiency," said Sherman McDonald, Founder and President of Sanitation Strategies, LLC. "This ready-to-use formula helps our customers achieve reliable 1-minute disinfection without harsh chemicals, offering confidence and compliance for even the most demanding research facilities."

With efficacy against a broad range of pathogens, including Norovirus, MRSA, SARS-CoV-2, Canine Parvovirus (5 minutes), and Candida auris (10 minutes), LABSAN PEROXISAN TB is free from bleach, peracetic acid, and alcohols, making it ideal for use on stainless steel, acrylic, Formica®, glass, plastic, and other washable hard, non-porous surfaces.

Sanitation Strategies will be showcasing LABSAN PEROXISAN™ TB Ready to Use at the upcoming National AALAS Annual Meeting in Long Beach, California, November 10-13, 2025 (Booth #628), where attendees can experience firsthand the latest innovations in sanitation, sustainability, and safety from the LABSAN® product line.

For more information about LABSAN PEROXISAN™ TB Ready to Use and Sanitation Strategies' full product and service offerings, visit www.sanitationstrategies.com or call 1.877.494.4364.

About Sanitation Strategies, LLC

Sanitation Strategies, LLC provides tailored sanitation programs to the biomedical research industry through a comprehensive service platform that includes a skilled team of service technicians, a proprietary sanitation data management system, SolidTek®solid detergent technology and the patent pending Perpetual Drum® system. Trusted by research facilities across the United States, Sanitation Strategies supports animal well-being and research integrity through its innovative hygienic solutions.

