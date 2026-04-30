Saniyah Hall Receives Naismith All-America Jersey at SPIRE Academy as Athletes Earn National Recognition Across Five Sports

Nation's No. 1 recruit honored on campus as SPIRE athletes collect hardware in women's and men's basketball, soccer, swimming, track, and wrestling

GENEVA, Ohio and HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Today at SPIRE Academy, Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame representative Eric Oberman presented Saniyah Hall with her 2026 Jersey Mike's Subs Naismith Girls' High School All-America First Team jersey in a ceremony on campus in Geneva, Ohio. Hall is one of just five players named to the First Team nationally.

While Hall's ceremony drew the spotlight, athletes from SPIRE's men's basketball, soccer, swimming, track, and wrestling programs were also collecting national hardware, making it a day that reflects how broadly this program has grown.

Hall's senior season has been historic by any measure. She earned First Team All-America recognition from the Naismith and MaxPreps, was named to the McDonald's All-American First Team, and was named MVP of the McDonald's All-American Game, one of the most visible individual honors in women's high school basketball. Earlier this year she was named Female High School Athlete of the Year by the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission. She is committed to USC, which has now secured the No. 1 recruit in three consecutive classes.

"I had already built a strong foundation and proven what I could do, but I wasn't satisfied. I wanted to grow in ways that don't always show up in stats," said Hall. "This experience challenged me to refine the details, to stay locked in when things got uncomfortable, and to lead in a way that impacts everyone around me. It wasn't about starting over. It was about elevating everything I already had."

SPIRE WBB National finished the season 20-2 and earned national runner-up honors, with four Division I commits on the roster. On the men's side, King Gibson had a standout year of his own, earning First Team Junior All-American honors from MaxPreps, a Second Team All-EYBL Scholastic selection, and Honorable Mention recognition from the Naismith.

In wrestling, Jason Dube won the 2026 National High School Coaches Association national championship at 152 pounds and earned selection as a U17 USA World Team Alternate. In soccer, John Robertson represented and competed for the U20 Turks & Caicos National Team, while Sammy Harvey signed with the Seattle Sounders.

At the Indoor Track and Field All-American meet, five SPIRE athletes earned individual All-American distinction: Jenna Marie Thomas in the 60m hurdles, Giulia Sironi in both the triple jump and long jump, Elena Guggemoos in the 800m, and Kadia Rock in both the 200m and the 400m, where she captured the national championship. Three relay teams added to the total, with the women's 4x400m relay, featuring Kaylee McIntyre, Thomas, Guggemoos, and Rock, winning a national title and earning All-American honors. The women's 4x800m relay, composed of Taylor Schiemann, Safiya Prasad, Berta Kondrataite, and Vivianna Cellini, won a national championship as well.

SPIRE's swimmers added to the total at the Eastern Prep School Championships, where the boys team finished third, the girls team finished eighth, and the combined team placed fifth overall.

"What we are celebrating today tells you something about where this program is. Saniyah's ceremony was a big moment, and King had a remarkable year, but so did Kadia Rock winning a national title on the track, Jason Dube winning a national championship in wrestling, Sammy Harvey signing with the Seattle Sounders, and our relay teams and swimmers putting up results on the national stage. These athletes are doing it across every sport, and that's the whole point," said SPIRE Academy CEO Steve Sanders.

Select spaces remain in SPIRE's summer camps program. Train in Geneva, Ohio, alongside the coaches and in the same facilities that produced today's national champions. Spots are filling fast. Visit here to reserve yours.

For information on SPIRE Academy enrollment, contact [email protected] or visit spireacademy.com.

About SPIRE Academy

SPIRE Academy is an international boarding school, performance training center, and event campus located in Northeast Ohio. Situated on more than 800 acres with over 850,000 square feet of indoor facilities, SPIRE is one of the largest youth athletic complexes in North America.

SPIRE combines elite sports training, flexible academics, and real-world skill development for high school and postgraduate student-athletes. The campus hosts national competitions, camps, and leagues while supporting a global student body representing dozens of countries each year. Through integrated coaching, academic support, and performance resources, SPIRE helps student-athletes prepare for collegiate competition and long-term success on and off the court.

SOURCE SPIRE Academy