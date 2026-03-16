SPIRE Academy Celebrates Coach Kevin Boyle's 900th Career Victory

The milestone underscores Boyle's place among the most accomplished coaches in high school basketball history

GENEVA and HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - SPIRE Academy, a premier multisport boarding school and training institution, is thrilled to celebrate Head Men's National Basketball Coach and Director of Basketball Kevin Boyle on earning the 900th win of his career, a milestone that places him among the winningest high school basketball coaches in history and reinforces his legacy as one of the sport's defining leaders.

Boyle reached the milestone as SPIRE defeated Link Academy, 60–55, on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Nike EYBL Scholastic Conference Tournament. The victory adds to a career that includes multiple national championships, more than 25 NBA Draft picks coached, and over 150 Division I players developed. His teams at Montverde Academy, where he coached from 2011 to 2025, captured eight high school national championships and helped produce three No. 1 overall NBA Draft picks: Ben Simmons, Cade Cunningham, and Cooper Flagg. Earlier in his career at St. Patrick High School in New Jersey, Boyle also coached No. 1 overall pick Kyrie Irving.

"Reaching 900 wins is really a reflection of the players, assistants, and families I've had the privilege to work with over the years," said Boyle. "The goal has always been development first. Winning is the result of doing things the right way every day. At SPIRE, we have the environment, leadership, and resources to keep building something special for our student-athletes."

Boyle's sustained success places him in rare company nationally. While several long-tenured state-level coaches have surpassed 1,000 career wins, Boyle is widely recognized as one of the most successful national-program coaches of the modern era and has consistently led teams ranked among the top in the country. MaxPreps previously named him Coach of the Decade (2010–2020) and ranked him among the top five greatest high school coaches of all time across all sports.

"This milestone reflects exactly who Kevin Boyle is as a coach and leader," said Steve Sanders, CEO of SPIRE Academy. "He brings a championship mindset, a relentless commitment to development, and an ability to elevate everyone around him. His impact goes far beyond wins. He is helping shape the next generation of athletes and leaders, and we're proud to have him leading our basketball program at SPIRE."

Since arriving at SPIRE last year, Boyle has helped accelerate the Academy's national profile, attracting elite prospects and expanding opportunities for student-athletes within a world-class training and academic environment. SPIRE's integrated model blends elite coaching, flexible academics, performance science, and global competition to support athlete development at every level.

Families and athletes looking to train under Boyle this summer can learn more about upcoming opportunities at SPIRE Academy's basketball camps: https://www.spireacademy.com/camps-basketball-2026/

For more information about SPIRE Academy's programs and admissions, visit spireacademy.com.

About SPIRE Academy

SPIRE Academy is an international boarding school, performance training center, and event campus located in Northeast Ohio. With more than 850,000 square feet of indoor training space and over 800 acres of facilities, SPIRE is one of the largest youth athletic complexes in North America. SPIRE combines elite sports training, flexible academics, and real-world skill development for high school and postgraduate student-athletes. The Academy also operates national events, leagues, camps, and a performance research institute, drawing participants from over 35 countries each year. Learn more at spireacademy.com.

SOURCE SPIRE Academy