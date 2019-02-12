Sanjay Khosla Joins CarePredict's Board as Independent Director

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of its recent Series-A funding, CarePredict, the AI-powered digital health company for senior care, today announced the addition of Sanjay Khosla as a new independent member to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Khosla, a seasoned executive, has over 38 years of experience leading and growing international businesses.

Sanjay Khosla, joins CarePredict board as an Independent board Member

"We are delighted to welcome Sanjay to the CarePredict Board of Directors," said Satish Movva, CEO and Founder, CarePredict. "He joins CarePredict at an exciting time as we continue to expand our presence and product offerings across various markets and to elders aging at home. His strategic insights and international business acumen will be extremely valuable as we drive innovation and revolutionize senior care."

Khosla's successful career as a business leader includes growing Kraft Foods from $5 Billion to $16 Billion in six years, transforming brands like Oreo and Tang in developing markets and spearheading acquisitions of Cadbury (bought for $20 Billion) and Danone biscuits (acquired for $7.8 billion.) Before joining Kraft Foods, Khosla turned around several consumer businesses including Fonterra and has enjoyed a successful a 27-year career with Unilever. Khosla is on the board of Zoetis Inc. (formerly Pfizer Animal Health) and serves as a Senior Advisor for Tata Capital Ltd. Previously, Khosla was on the boards of NIIT Ltd., Best Buy Inc., Iconix Brand Group, Big Heart Pet Brands (formerly Del Monte) and Hindustan Unilever.

Khosla is a Senior Fellow at the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University and a Senior Advisor at Boston Consulting Group. He has co-authored Fewer Bigger Bolder, a book recognized as one of the ten mind-alerting business books of 2014 by the Huffington Post.

On the board of CarePredict, Khosla joins Founder and CEO Satish Movva, VC investors Sanket Parekh of Secocha Ventures and Dean Hatton of Las Olas Ventures, and physician Dr. Marc Loev.

"I am excited to join the CarePredict board and work with this exceptional team," Khosla said. "Senior care, today, is a fascinating problem to solve with the increasing ranks of the aging and declining number of caregivers globally to care for them. There is a serious crisis when it comes to providing quality care to millions of seniors who want to age with dignity in the right care setting, whether at home or in senior group living. And I believe CarePredict is the simple and scalable solution we need."

About CarePredict

CarePredict provides insights into potential health issues days ahead of clinical diagnosis, by continuously monitoring the daily activities and behavior patterns of seniors. Founded by a team of caregivers and healthcare technology veterans, CarePredict's mission is to help family and professional caregivers detect the precursors to conditions like urinary tract infection (UTI), depression and increased fall risk well in advance, enabling them to take timely action.

CarePredict has been successfully deployed and is delivering actionable insights that engage staff, increase resident comfort, and provide visibility into staff efficiency, in senior group living communities across the US, Canada, and Japan. Earlier this year, CarePredict announced the launch of its aging in place solution, CarePredict @Home, that empowers family caregivers to take proactive steps in protecting their older loved ones by preventing health risks based on the subtle changes in their daily activity patterns.

CarePredict is located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Menlo Park, CA. For more information, visit http://www.carepredict.com, email info@carepredict.com.

Media Contact:

Subhashree Sukhu

210830@email4pr.com

1-800-608-7188 ext 526

SOURCE CarePredict

Related Links

https://www.carepredict.com

